PM Modi to attend Smart India Hackathon 2022 finale: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday attend the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2022 (SIH) via video conferencing. Smart India Hackathon is an initiative taken up by the government to promote innovation and problem-solving capacity among youth in India. Problem-solving covers the issues of society, organizations, and government.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Smart India Hackathon 2022:

What is the Smart India Hackathon?

The Smart India Hackathon was initiated to inculcate innovation into more students, and also to improve problem-solving mindset. Students work on pressing problems that are commonly faced in our daily lives.

When did the first SIH take place?

The first edition of the Smart India Hackathon was held in 2017. Itis reportedly said that the number of registrations went up to 7,500. During the first four editions, SIH2017, SIH2018, SIH2019, and SIH2020, it successfully invited the young minds in innovations and thinking out of the box. It is also said that many engineering students from all over the country had participated in this event.

Who all can participate in SIH?

From school students to Ph.D., students of all ages can participate in two categories of Smart India Hackathon. In the Junior category, school students from 6th to 12th class can participate and generate out-of-the-box ideas while in the Senior category, regular students of HEI's pursuing "Graduate/Post-Graduate/Ph.D" can showcase their talent.

Who are the participants in SIH2022?

A total of 29,600 participated in SIH 2022. More than 15,000 students and mentors are traveling to the 75 nodal centers to take part in the SIH 2022 grand finale. Students from over 2,900 schools and 2,200 higher education institutions are participating.