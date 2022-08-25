It appears BJP drafted ECI report, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; dismisses disqualification reports

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, in his statement, said, "This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies, and its complete takeover by the BJP headquarters in Deendayal Upadhay Marg in this shameful manner, is unprecedented in Indian democracy."

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleged blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies after a few reports stating that the Election Commission recommended his disqualification as an MLA in the mining lease case on Thursday.

The Chief Minister's Office has received no communication in this regard from the Election Commission or Governor Ramesh Bais, his secretariat confirmed.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister, in its statement, said, "It appears that BJP leaders, including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists, drafted the ECI report, which otherwise has a sealed cover."

"This blatant misuse of constitutional powers and public institutions, and the BJP's entire capture of Deendayal Upadhay Marg in such a shameful manner, is unprecedented in Indian democracy," he continued.

The Chief Minister's office has been informed of several media reports about ECI sending a report to the governor "apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA," his office stated.

As per sources, the Election Commission has sent its opinion to the Governor requesting that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself.

They said the opinion was delivered to the Raj Bhavan in a sealed envelope this morning.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor is scheduled to arrive in Ranchi from Delhi in the afternoon, and details will be revealed only then.

The petitioner in the case, the BJP, has requested that Soren be disqualified for violating Section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

According to Article 192 of the Constitution, if a question arises as to whether a member of a state's House of Legislature has become subject to any disqualifications, the Governor is consulted, and their judgement is final.

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP from Godda, announced in a tweet that the Election Commission letter had been delivered to the Governor.

He tweeted, "The Election Commission's letter has been delivered to the Governor. It would be finished by August, as I had stated."

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Jharkhand illegal-mining case: Enforcement Directorate arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Also Read: Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Also Read: Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs caught with huge amount of cash