Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It appears BJP drafted ECI report, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; dismisses disqualification reports

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, in his statement, said, "This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies, and its complete takeover by the BJP headquarters in Deendayal Upadhay Marg in this shameful manner, is unprecedented in Indian democracy."

    It appears BJP drafted ECI report, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; dismisses disqualification reports - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jharkhand, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleged blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies after a few reports stating that the Election Commission recommended his disqualification as an MLA in the mining lease case on Thursday. 

    The Chief Minister's Office has received no communication in this regard from the Election Commission or Governor Ramesh Bais, his secretariat confirmed.

    The Jharkhand Chief Minister, in its statement, said, "It appears that BJP leaders, including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists, drafted the ECI report, which otherwise has a sealed cover."

    "This blatant misuse of constitutional powers and public institutions, and the BJP's entire capture of Deendayal Upadhay Marg in such a shameful manner, is unprecedented in Indian democracy," he continued.

    The Chief Minister's office has been informed of several media reports about ECI sending a report to the governor "apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA," his office stated. 

    As per sources, the Election Commission has sent its opinion to the Governor requesting that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself.

    They said the opinion was delivered to the Raj Bhavan in a sealed envelope this morning.

    According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor is scheduled to arrive in Ranchi from Delhi in the afternoon, and details will be revealed only then.

    The petitioner in the case, the BJP, has requested that Soren be disqualified for violating Section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

    According to Article 192 of the Constitution, if a question arises as to whether a member of a state's House of Legislature has become subject to any disqualifications, the Governor is consulted, and their judgement is final.

    Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP from Godda, announced in a tweet that the Election Commission letter had been delivered to the Governor.

    He tweeted, "The Election Commission's letter has been delivered to the Governor. It would be finished by August, as I had stated."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Jharkhand illegal-mining case: Enforcement Directorate arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

    Also Read: Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    Also Read: Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs caught with huge amount of cash

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Police arrest T Raja Singh again, second time in 3 days: Report AJR

    Telangana Police arrest T Raja Singh again, second time in 3 days: Report

    Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed AJR

    Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed

    Sena vs Sena: Both factions target each other on Maha Vidhan Bhavan premises - adt

    Sena vs Sena: Both factions target each other on Maha Vidhan Bhavan premises

    PM Modi to attend Smart India Hackathon 2022 finale: All you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to attend Smart India Hackathon 2022 finale: All you need to know

    PM Modi to induct aircraft carrier Vikrant into Navy on September 2

    PM Modi to induct aircraft carrier Vikrant into Navy on September 2

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Modak to basundi 5 traditional desserts to celebrate the festival gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Modak to basundi; 5 traditional bhog ideas to celebrate the festival

    Telangana Police arrest T Raja Singh again, second time in 3 days: Report AJR

    Telangana Police arrest T Raja Singh again, second time in 3 days: Report

    badminton BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal ousted in pre-quarters, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty into quarterfinals-ayh

    BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal ousted in pre-quarters, Kapila-Arjun, Satwik-Chirag into quarters

    When Raju Srivastava got into controversies because of his jokes drb

    When Raju Srivastava got into controversies because of his jokes

    Planning to buy Kanjivaram saree this festive season? 5 ways to identify authenticity of Kanchipuram silk sarees RBA

    Planning to buy Kanjivaram saree this festive season? 5 ways to identify pure of Kanchipuram silk sarees

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon