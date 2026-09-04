Telangana Governor dropped Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers on CM Revanth Reddy's advice. This follows a disciplinary controversy within the Congress party after remarks made by her daughter targeting the Chief Minister.

Telangana Governor on Thursday dropped Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, on the advice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, according to a press communique issued by the Governor's office. The communique stated, "On the advice of the Chief Minister of Telangana, the Hon'ble Governor of Telangana has dropped Smt. Konda Surekha, Minister from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect." The order takes effect immediately.

Disciplinary Controversy Behind Removal

Konda Surekha's removal from the Telangana Council of Ministers comes against the backdrop of an ongoing disciplinary controversy within the Telangana Congress. The issue intensified after remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha, targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. The remarks drew strong reactions within the party, following which the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) disciplinary committee issued a notice to Surekha. The matter was subsequently referred to the Congress high command for a final decision.

The dispute is linked to the Parkal Assembly constituency, where Revanth Reddy recently publicly backed sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and appealed to voters to support him in the next election. During her recent visit to New Delhi, Surekha met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and apprised them of the developments. She said the high command had assured her that the issues raised by her would be considered before taking a decision.

In her response to the TPCC disciplinary committee, Surekha maintained that the remarks made by her daughter were her personal views and said she should not be held responsible for another person's opinions merely because of their family relationship.

Other Leadership Changes in Telangana

The latest cabinet change comes alongside several leadership adjustments in Telangana. The appointment of G Chinna Reddy as Vice Chairman of the Telangana Planning Board was rescinded, with Gadwal Vijayalakshmi designated as his successor. The government also approved the appointment of Nerella Sharada as Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women and former Rajya Sabha member Sudha Rani as Chairperson of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). (ANI)