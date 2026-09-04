Rudraprayag district is on high alert due to risks of glacier bursts and landslides. Authorities are monitoring glacial lakes in Kedarnath and Madhyamaheshwar, citing enhanced disaster preparedness since the 2013 tragedy. IMD has also warned of heavy rain.

Amid incidents of glacier bursts and landslides in the high Himalayan regions, the Rudraprayag district administration in Uttarakhand is on high alert. Several small and large glacial lakes are located in the high-altitude areas of the district, including Kedarnath and Madhyamaheshwar, and these sensitive areas are being continuously monitored.

Disaster Preparedness in Rudraprayag

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said that since the 2013 disaster, both the state and central governments have focused heavily on disaster preparedness in the district. DM Mishra told ANI, "Since the 2013 disaster, both the state and central governments have focused heavily on this district. We receive timely alerts from the state, and the State Emergency Operation Centre actively monitors the Himalayan glaciers.”

“Our goal is to prevent any inconvenience to the public, ensure timely warnings, and establish a robust mechanism that keeps us fully prepared to tackle disasters,” he further said. The administration has installed necessary equipment to receive timely information about emergencies such as earthquakes, heavy snowfall, glacier bursts and floods. Any disaster-related information received from the high Himalayan areas is immediately communicated to the district headquarters. The administration has said that safety arrangements and surveillance in vulnerable areas are being continuously maintained.

IMD Issues Weather Warning

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall at several places in Uttarakhand until September 7. The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain at isolated places across the state.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue at several places in Uttarakhand until September 7. According to the IMD forecast, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in several districts on Thursday, including Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely across all districts. (ANI)