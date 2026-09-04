A kitchen at the Chairman's Club in Sahakaranagar, Bengaluru, was seized by the food safety department. The raid uncovered major hygiene violations, 40 kg of expired chilli, improper labelling, and unauthorised artificial colours.

A kitchen located at Bengaluru's Sahakaranagar (Dollars Colony) under Greater Bengaluru Authority was closed and seized after major food safety and hygiene violations were found during a special inspection drive, the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration said on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Government of Karnataka, the inspection was conducted on September 3, as per directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader, under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Rules, 2011. "As per the directions of the Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri U.T. Khader, a special inspection drive was conducted by the Food Safety Wing of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration on 03.09.2026 at the Chairman’s Club, Sahakaranagar (Dollars Colony), under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Rules, 2011," the press release stated

Major Violations Uncovered

During inspection, 40 kg of expired chilli stored as a food product was found and seized, the department said.

Other major violations observed included improper labelling not in accordance with FSSAI regulations on 5 kg of bread crumbs and 2 kg of Sajeera food products, highly unhygienic conditions in food preparation and storage areas, use or storage of unauthorised or prohibited artificial colours in food products, failure to follow required food safety measures in storage and handling of food products and storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products together.

Kitchen Seized, Legal Action Initiated

The release stated that during the inspection, the kitchen was found to be maintained under unhygienic conditions. Expired food products were also found and seized. In view of the serious deficiencies relating to food safety and hygiene, the club kitchen was closed/seized, and further legal action has been initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules, 2011.

The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration has stated that it will conduct continuous inspections and take stringent legal action against food businesses found violating food safety and hygiene standards. (ANI)