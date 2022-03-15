Telangana govt to fund medical students' studies back from Ukraine, says CM KCR

CM KCR stated that 740 students from the state were studying medicine in Ukraine and had returned to India.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Tuesday that students from Telangana who went to study medicine in Ukraine will now have their studies funded by the state government. Rao said that 740 students from the state were studying medicine in Ukraine and returned to India from war-torn Ukraine. While addressing the state Assembly, the Chief Minister said that he would write to the Centre saying that they (state government) would support the students.

Recently, the Union government evacuated nearly 18,000 plus Indians from war-torn Ukraine. Mainly students who were pursuing medicine, the fees are much cheaper in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion later in February in Ukraine was a major blow to the students, who were later stranded in the country without food and water, in several cases, without shelter. A medical student from neighbouring Karnataka, named Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowdar, died in the Russian shelling in Kharkiv.

Following the situation, back in India, a debate initiated whether students need to go abroad to study. Some claimed that only students who fail to clear the medical entrance exams in India go abroad; some argued that India does not have enough medical seats to accommodate all deserving candidates.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's remark that students study abroad "after failing to qualify" in competitive exams in India fueled the debate.

His statement received a sharp remark from the father of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowdar, a student who died in Ukraine; he stated his son was an intelligent student who had to study medicine in Ukraine since he couldn't afford to do so in India.

He said that the donation is too high for those who wish to study in India. Intelligent students will study abroad and spend less money than students from Karnataka. He added that here a student would have to pay in crores to get a medical seat under quota.

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR slams BJP, vows to achieve tremendous progress for country

Also Read: 8 reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

Also Read: KCR meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, hopes to forge anti-BJP front