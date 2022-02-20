  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCR meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, hopes to forge anti-BJP front

    The discussion comes as non-BJP-ruled states accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led administration at the Centre of eroding the country's federal framework.
     

    Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hopes to forge anti BJP front gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday, hoping to form an anti-BJP coalition. Later in the day, the Telangana chief minister will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Sharad Pawar, who is in Mumbai for a day-long visit. He had lunch with CM Thackeray at his house in the afternoon. Following his meeting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Rao will travel to Pawar's house, where the two leaders are expected to discuss national political concerns.
    The TRS was informed that the Telangana Chief Minister would return to Hyderabad in the evening.

    The discussion comes as non-BJP-ruled states accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led administration at the Centre of eroding the country's federal framework. KCR recently criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the saffron party should be "expelled" from India or the country will be "ruined." The Telangana Chief Minister has also urged on political groups to unite in order to "depose" the BJP from office. KCR also plans to meet with his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, in a move to unite opposition parties against the BJP.

    Earlier on Tuesday, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Devegowda backed KCR's plan. Posters congratulating the Telangana Chief Minister have appeared in numerous locations around Mumbai. Rao, Thackeray, Pawar, and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray are all photographed on the posters.

    According to Rao's office, Thackeray contacted him last week and asked him to Mumbai, pledging "full support" for his "battle" against the BJP's "anti-people policies." Thackeray stated that Rao "expressed his voice at the proper time to preserve the nation from divisive elements," according to the Telangana Chief Minister's office.

    Also Read | Decoding KCR's offensive against PM Narendra Modi

     

    Also Read: Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Also Read | Hyderabad: After Punjab CM, Telangana CM KCR gives PM Modi’s airport welcome a miss

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 Police confiscates Sonu Sood s car orders him to stay at home gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Police confiscates Sonu Sood's car, orders him to stay at home

    UP Election 2022 Real fight between me Akhilesh on who will win with maximum margin says uncle Shivpal gcw

    Real fight between me, Akhilesh on who will win with maximum margin, says uncle Shivpal

    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam-dnm

    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress will be wiped out, live in different world, says Amarinder Singh-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress will be wiped out, live in different world, says Amarinder Singh

    UP Election 2022 We ve hit century in first 2 phases BJP will be eliminated says Akhilesh gcw

    UP Election 2022: We've hit century in first 2 phases, BJP will be eliminated, says Akhilesh

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 Police confiscates Sonu Sood s car orders him to stay at home gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Police confiscates Sonu Sood's car, orders him to stay at home

    Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held Donetsk city, citizens asked to exercise caution-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held Donetsk city, citizens asked to exercise caution

    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video) RCB

    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video)

    UP Election 2022 Real fight between me Akhilesh on who will win with maximum margin says uncle Shivpal gcw

    Real fight between me, Akhilesh on who will win with maximum margin, says uncle Shivpal

    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam-dnm

    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs FCG: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging FCG 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging Goa 3-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Juan Ferrando on KBFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Ferrando on KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 One generation lost to terrorism another to drugs vote wisely says Sidhu gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

    Video Icon