KCR meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, hopes to forge anti-BJP front

The discussion comes as non-BJP-ruled states accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led administration at the Centre of eroding the country's federal framework.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday, hoping to form an anti-BJP coalition. Later in the day, the Telangana chief minister will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Sharad Pawar, who is in Mumbai for a day-long visit. He had lunch with CM Thackeray at his house in the afternoon. Following his meeting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Rao will travel to Pawar's house, where the two leaders are expected to discuss national political concerns.

The TRS was informed that the Telangana Chief Minister would return to Hyderabad in the evening.

KCR recently criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the saffron party should be "expelled" from India or the country will be "ruined." The Telangana Chief Minister has also urged on political groups to unite in order to "depose" the BJP from office. KCR also plans to meet with his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, in a move to unite opposition parties against the BJP.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Devegowda backed KCR's plan. Posters congratulating the Telangana Chief Minister have appeared in numerous locations around Mumbai. Rao, Thackeray, Pawar, and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray are all photographed on the posters.

According to Rao's office, Thackeray contacted him last week and asked him to Mumbai, pledging "full support" for his "battle" against the BJP's "anti-people policies." Thackeray stated that Rao "expressed his voice at the proper time to preserve the nation from divisive elements," according to the Telangana Chief Minister's office.

