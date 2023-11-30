Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi urges people to vote, strengthen festival of democracy

    Telangana Election 2023: The electoral battle in the state involves a three-way contest among the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), and the Congress, each vying for power with distinct agendas and promises.

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi urges people to vote, strengthen festival of democracy
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 9:06 AM IST

    As the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 kicks off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 30) urged the people of the state to embrace the democratic process wholeheartedly. In his message on X, he specifically calls upon first-time voters to exercise their right to vote in this crucial election.

    The electoral battle in Telangana involves a three-way contest among the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), and the Congress, each vying for power with distinct agendas and promises.

    Telangana Election 2023: Voting begins across 119 constituencies in state

    The ruling BRS focuses on continuing its welfare schemes, assuring the distribution of superfine rice through the Public Distribution System, a significant monthly honorarium for women, expanded insurance coverage for families below the poverty line, and increasing farmers' allowances.

    The BJP's campaign includes bold promises such as terminating religion-based reservation quotas and implementing the Uniform Civil Code within six months of assuming office, stirring conversations among voters.

    On the other hand, the Congress offers incentives like 10 grams of gold and cash of Rs one lakh for newly married women, free electric scooters for eligible women, free 24-hour electricity for agricultural use, massive teacher recruitments, crop loan waivers, and interest-free crop loans.

    Torrential rains plague Tamil Nadu, IMD issues 'orange alert' for several districts

    These commitments have set the stage for a fiercely contested election, with each party aiming to capture the electorate's imagination and secure their votes.

    The election results is all set to be announced on December 3 and will determine the direction and leadership of Telangana for the coming years.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 9:06 AM IST
