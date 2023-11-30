Telangana Election 2023: Voting underway in 119-member seats

Telangana Election 2023: The BJP anchored its campaign around the 'Double Engine’ government concept, while BRS and Congress emphasized 'Let’s make Telangana from good to great’ and ‘Marpu Kavali, Congress Ravali’ respectively.

Voting is underway in Telangana in a three-way contest among the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, aiming to elect members to the 119 constituencies. The polling commenced at 7 am and vote counting is scheduled for December 3, in tandem with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Chattisgarh.

Around 3.17 crore voters are expected to cast their ballots from a pool of 2,290 candidates, including 221 women and one transgender, representing 109 parties. The election encompasses significant constituencies like Gajwel, Huzurabad, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, and many others.

Key candidates and battles:

K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy and is facing BJP's Etela Rajender and Congress' Revanth Reddy respectively. Other high-profile contenders include Lok Sabha member Arvind Dharmapuri against Kalvakuntla Sanjay in Korutla and Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy in Maheshwaram.

Telangana Election 2023: Key constituencies

BRS' Hindutva leader T Raja Singh competes from Goshamahal, while Mahbubnagar sees a fierce battle between V Srinivas Goud (BRS), AP Mithun Kumar Reddy (BJP), and Yennam Srinivas Reddy (Congress). Similarly, Bhupalapally, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, and Nizamabad Urban constituencies are hotbeds of political contention.

Telangana Election 2023 projections:

The BJP anchored its campaign around the 'Double Engine’ government concept, while BRS and Congress emphasized 'Let’s make Telangana from good to great’ and ‘Marpu Kavali, Congress Ravali’ respectively. The incumbent, KCR's potential win could mark a significant milestone as no Southern Chief Minister has secured a third straight term.

Telangana Election 2018:

In the 2018 polls, BRS secured a significant win with 88 out of 119 seats, accounting for 47.4% of the vote share, while Congress trailed with 19 seats. K Chandrasekhar Rao was then sworn in as Chief Minister.