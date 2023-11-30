Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Election 2023: Voting underway in 119-member seats

    Telangana Election 2023: The BJP anchored its campaign around the 'Double Engine’ government concept, while BRS and Congress emphasized 'Let’s make Telangana from good to great’ and ‘Marpu Kavali, Congress Ravali’ respectively.

    Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Polling day, polling updates and voting percentage AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Voting is underway in Telangana in a three-way contest among the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, aiming to elect members to the 119 constituencies. The polling commenced at 7 am and vote counting is scheduled for December 3, in tandem with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Chattisgarh.

    Around 3.17 crore voters are expected to cast their ballots from a pool of 2,290 candidates, including 221 women and one transgender, representing 109 parties. The election encompasses significant constituencies like Gajwel, Huzurabad, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, and many others.

    Key candidates and battles:

    K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy and is facing BJP's Etela Rajender and Congress' Revanth Reddy respectively. Other high-profile contenders include Lok Sabha member Arvind Dharmapuri against Kalvakuntla Sanjay in Korutla and Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy in Maheshwaram.

    Telangana Election 2023: Key constituencies

    BRS' Hindutva leader T Raja Singh competes from Goshamahal, while Mahbubnagar sees a fierce battle between V Srinivas Goud (BRS), AP Mithun Kumar Reddy (BJP), and Yennam Srinivas Reddy (Congress). Similarly, Bhupalapally, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, and Nizamabad Urban constituencies are hotbeds of political contention.

    Telangana Election 2023 projections:

    The BJP anchored its campaign around the 'Double Engine’ government concept, while BRS and Congress emphasized 'Let’s make Telangana from good to great’ and ‘Marpu Kavali, Congress Ravali’ respectively. The incumbent, KCR's potential win could mark a significant milestone as no Southern Chief Minister has secured a third straight term.

    Telangana Election 2018:

    In the 2018 polls, BRS secured a significant win with 88 out of 119 seats, accounting for 47.4% of the vote share, while Congress trailed with 19 seats. K Chandrasekhar Rao was then sworn in as Chief Minister.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US Attorney accuses 'Indian government employee' of plotting to kill Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in New York City

    US Attorney indicts 'Indian government employee' in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in New York City

    Massive decision: Centre to provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore Indians for 5 years

    Massive decision: Centre to provide free food grains to about 81.35 crore Indians for 5 years

    Supreme Court upholds Centre decision to extend Delhi Chief Secretary tenure gcw

    Supreme Court upholds Centre's decision to extend Delhi Chief Secretary's tenure

    Historic milestone achieved says Amit Shah after Manipur insurgent group UNLF signs peace pact with Centre gcw

    ‘Historic milestone achieved,’ says Amit Shah after Manipur insurgent group UNLF signs peace pact

    Share Market: Investors mint Rs 2.11 lakh crore in a day as Sensex jumps 728 points

    Share Market: Investors mint almost Rs 3 lakh crore in a day as Sensex jumps 728 points

    Recent Stories

    Fuel your morning: 7 easy energy-boosting drinks with natural ingredients SHG

    Fuel your morning: 7 easy energy-boosting drinks with natural ingredients

    Numerology Prediction for November 30 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 30 2023 Aries Virgo Leo libra capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2023: Good day for Leo, Sagittarius; be cautious Aries

    US Attorney accuses 'Indian government employee' of plotting to kill Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in New York City

    US Attorney indicts 'Indian government employee' in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in New York City

    Hamas using NATO weapons: Vladimir Putin takes advantage of Israel-Hamas war to divide neutral West audience avv

    'Hamas using NATO weapons': Vladimir Putin takes advantage of Israel-Hamas war to divide neutral West audience

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon