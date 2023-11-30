Torrential rains plague Tamil Nadu, IMD issues 'orange alert' for several districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has cautioned against venturing into the South Andaman Sea and adjoining North Andaman Sea due to squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph.

Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, has been inundated by continuous rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an 'orange' alert for several districts in the state. This alert signifies 'very heavy rainfall' between six and 20 cm, adding to the woes of the rain-battered region.

On Thursday, the weather agency's bulletin has predicted moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and intense rain in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts. Moreover, lighter rainfall is anticipated in other districts like Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has cautioned against venturing into the South Andaman Sea and adjoining North Andaman Sea due to squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph. Fishermen are advised to avoid the rough to very rough sea conditions forecasted in these areas.

The deluge has led to severe waterlogging, causing massive traffic jams and disrupting daily life across various parts of the state. Social media platforms flooded with videos depicting the chaos, particularly in Chennai's Sholinganallur area, where the inundation has slowed down traffic significantly.

Taking note of the situation, Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials, including ministers, legislators, and local body representatives, to extend necessary aid to affected residents in rain-hit areas amidst the heavy downpour in Chennai.

