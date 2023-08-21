Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel

Delving into the candidate breakdown, it should be noted that among the 115 designated positions, 30 will be contended by candidates from the SC/ST categories. As the political arena gains momentum, Telangana's forthcoming Assembly elections are set to be a pivotal juncture in shaping the state's future direction.

Telangana's political landscape is heating up as K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday (August 21) revealed its selection of candidates for 115 out of the total 119 seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections that is set to be held later this year. Marking a significant development, the BRS chief and Telangana minister, KCR also confirmed his own participation in the electoral race from two constituencies - Gajwel and Kamareddy.

During the announcement, K Chandrashekar Rao confidently projected that his party is poised to secure a substantial victory, estimating a winning margin of 95 to 105 seats in the Assembly polls. While the Election Commission (EC) has yet to finalize the polling date, the political arena is abuzz with anticipation.

"Out of the total 119 assembly seats, BRS is poised to claim a significant victory by securing 95 to 105 seats," KCR conveyed assertively in a press conference, underlining the party's aspirations for the impending polls. Additionally, he affirmed that the strong alliance between BRS and AIMIM, as well as the association with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, will remain steadfast.

In the light of this political shift, BRS has opted to alter its candidate selection on seven seats, namely Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad, and Metpally. While the party's preparations are largely underway, decisions regarding four constituencies - Goshamahal, Nampally, Jangaon, and Narsapur - are still pending.

Delving into the candidate breakdown, it should be noted that among the 115 designated positions, 30 will be contended by candidates from the SC/ST categories. As the political arena gains momentum, Telangana's forthcoming Assembly elections are set to be a pivotal juncture in shaping the state's future direction.