Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel

    Delving into the candidate breakdown, it should be noted that among the 115 designated positions, 30 will be contended by candidates from the SC/ST categories. As the political arena gains momentum, Telangana's forthcoming Assembly elections are set to be a pivotal juncture in shaping the state's future direction.

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    Telangana's political landscape is heating up as K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday (August 21) revealed its selection of candidates for 115 out of the total 119 seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections that is set to be held later this year. Marking a significant development, the BRS chief and Telangana minister, KCR also confirmed his own participation in the electoral race from two constituencies - Gajwel and Kamareddy.

    During the announcement, K Chandrashekar Rao confidently projected that his party is poised to secure a substantial victory, estimating a winning margin of 95 to 105 seats in the Assembly polls. While the Election Commission (EC) has yet to finalize the polling date, the political arena is abuzz with anticipation.

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel AJR

    "Out of the total 119 assembly seats, BRS is poised to claim a significant victory by securing 95 to 105 seats," KCR conveyed assertively in a press conference, underlining the party's aspirations for the impending polls. Additionally, he affirmed that the strong alliance between BRS and AIMIM, as well as the association with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, will remain steadfast.

    In the light of this political shift, BRS has opted to alter its candidate selection on seven seats, namely Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad, and Metpally. While the party's preparations are largely underway, decisions regarding four constituencies - Goshamahal, Nampally, Jangaon, and Narsapur - are still pending.

    Delving into the candidate breakdown, it should be noted that among the 115 designated positions, 30 will be contended by candidates from the SC/ST categories. As the political arena gains momentum, Telangana's forthcoming Assembly elections are set to be a pivotal juncture in shaping the state's future direction.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Welcome buddy Ahead of touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram gets special message from... snt

    'Welcome buddy': Ahead of touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram gets special message from...

    Cauvery Dispute: BJP hits the streets of Mandya slamming Karnataka govt decision to release water to Tamil Nadu vkp

    Cauvery Dispute: BJP hits the streets of Mandya slamming Karnataka govt decision to release water to Tamil Nad

    iPhone users receive Emergency alert notification Here Is why you shouldnt panic GCW

    iPhone users receive 'Emergency alert' notification; Here's why you shouldn't panic

    There is a Vatican and Moscow in India? Visit Kerala's Puthupally anr

    There is a Vatican and Moscow in India? Visit Kerala's Puthupally

    Mere apology for vulgar posts on social media would not be enough to waive criminal proceedings: Supreme Court AJR

    'Mere apology for vulgar posts on social media not enough to waive criminal proceedings': Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Ravi Kishan BOLD romantic song Kavan Jadoo goes viral WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD romantic song ‘Kavan Jadoo’ goes viral-WATCH

    Heart health to vitamins: 7 benefits you can derive from chilli pepper LMA

    Heart health to vitamins: 7 benefits you can derive from chilli pepper

    Sunny Deol finally addresses reports of Rs 56 crores loan on his Juhu home; Know details vma

    Sunny Deol finally addresses reports of Rs 56 crores loan on his Juhu home; Know details

    Craft and Glory swiftly establishes a robust footwear customer

    Craft and Glory swiftly establishes a robust footwear customer

    Josh with Alive India Band-E-Mataram bought a grand celebration of music, unity and talent snt

    Josh with Alive India Band-E-Mataram bought a grand celebration of music, unity and talent

    Recent Videos

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon