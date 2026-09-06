Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge stressed the urgent need for prison reforms, citing overcrowding, inmate monitoring, and mental health issues. He said new prisons are being built and the Hithendra Committee report's recommendations are being reviewed.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday said there is an urgent need for comprehensive prison reforms, citing issues including overcrowding, inmate monitoring, mental health assessment and infrastructure gaps in correctional facilities.

Addressing a press conference, Kharge said some prisoners continue to display violent behaviour due to their past habits and circumstances, and that regular counselling is being provided to help control such behaviour. He said the exact details of a recent incident are yet to be received, but added that the concerns highlighted in the report submitted by the Hithendra Committee cover several aspects of prison administration.

Hithendra Committee Report Findings

"In that report, all these issues have been highlighted—whether it is the overcrowding of prisons, monitoring, the grading of prisoners (assessing their mental condition and deciding where they should be placed), or digital infrastructure, such as CCTV cameras. Also mentioned is the checking process in prisons—how vegetables, other items, and groceries enter, or how frisking should be done when relatives visit," Kharge said.

He added that the report also includes suggestions related to allowing prisoners to communicate with their families, improving physical infrastructure, constructing compound walls, increasing wall heights and maintaining prison facilities.

Analyzing Inmate Behaviour

The Home Minister said authorities are examining the reasons behind such incidents, including mental health issues, substance abuse and demands by inmates for restricted items. "So, we have to evaluate everything, including the mental health of prisoners. Because many come from violent backgrounds—well, not everyone, but some are extreme criminals. So, we are trying to understand why this happened and what occurred. Sometimes, if we deny what they request, they behave like this. Other times, they do it for attention or due to substance abuse. If they don't get cigarettes, gutkha, or ganja (cannabis)—we have seen plenty of such cases. Recently, in a couple of prisons, when they didn't get items to support their addiction, they started behaving like this. Of course, they didn't get violent with others, but they inflicted self-harm and wounds on themselves," he said.

Addressing Overcrowding

Kharge said overcrowding remains a major challenge, especially at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, which currently houses around 4,500 to 5,000 inmates. He said three to four new prisons are nearing completion and are expected to be ready in the next two to three months, after which some inmates will be shifted to reduce overcrowding.

From Prisons to Correctional Centres

On the implementation of the Hithendra Committee report, Kharge said the recommendations focus not only on infrastructure but also on transforming prisons into correctional centres by providing psychological support, employment opportunities and ways to support inmates' families. He said committee members had visited facilities in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Tihar, and he would also visit correctional facilities in the coming months before taking further decisions. (ANI)