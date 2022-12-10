Telangana: 16 held for barging into dentist's home and kidnapping her

The incident occurred in the Adibatla area, close to the state capital. In its statement, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bagwath said, "Until now, 16 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and criminal trespass. The woman was served in less than six hours."

In what comes as a shocking incident from Telangana, a woman (24) was kidnapped from her house by dozens of men on Friday. Sixteen people have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident in the Ranga Reddy district, and the woman was rescued within six hours, as per police. The official further added that more people would be arrested soon. The accused have been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, among others.

The incident occurred in the Adibatla area, close to the state capital. The lady is said to be a dentist. In its statement, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bagwath noted, "Until now, 16 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and criminal trespass. The woman was served in less than six hours."

Additionally, Bagwath assured that "all accused will be arrested soon." Furthermore, he said, "We will definitely ensure a fast-track trial and conviction." The accused's previous offences will also be considered.

The main accused, K Naveen Reddy (26), a promoter of tea chain outlets, allegedly told police that they had already married, but her parents changed their minds after she became a dentist.

In the viral video on social media, a mob of about 40 people barged into the woman's house. A man in a mask was also seen causing damage to a car parked near the house. Images showed the men thrashing a man, who appeared to be a family member of the woman. Some residents and a woman from the house came forward in an attempt to stop the accused, who was holding sticks. The men can be seen shouting as the area is engulfed in chaos. The woman's parents also claimed that the accused vandalised their home.

