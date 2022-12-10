Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana: 16 held for barging into dentist's home and kidnapping her

    The incident occurred in the Adibatla area, close to the state capital. In its statement, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bagwath said, "Until now, 16 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and criminal trespass. The woman was served in less than six hours." 

    Telangana 16 held for barging into dentist's home and kidnapping her - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    In what comes as a shocking incident from Telangana, a woman (24) was kidnapped from her house by dozens of men on Friday. Sixteen people have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident in the Ranga Reddy district, and the woman was rescued within six hours, as per police. The official further added that more people would be arrested soon. The accused have been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, among others. 

    Also read: Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI to question TRS leader K Kavitha on December 11

    The incident occurred in the Adibatla area, close to the state capital. The lady is said to be a dentist. In its statement, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bagwath noted, "Until now, 16 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and criminal trespass. The woman was served in less than six hours." 

    Additionally, Bagwath assured that "all accused will be arrested soon." Furthermore, he said, "We will definitely ensure a fast-track trial and conviction." The accused's previous offences will also be considered.

    Also read: In a first, two transgender doctors join govt service in Telangana

    The main accused, K Naveen Reddy (26), a promoter of tea chain outlets, allegedly told police that they had already married, but her parents changed their minds after she became a dentist.

    In the viral video on social media, a mob of about 40 people barged into the woman's house. A man in a mask was also seen causing damage to a car parked near the house. Images showed the men thrashing a man, who appeared to be a family member of the woman. Some residents and a woman from the house came forward in an attempt to stop the accused, who was holding sticks. The men can be seen shouting as the area is engulfed in chaos. The woman's parents also claimed that the accused vandalised their home.

    Also read: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Mopa International airport to be inaugurated on December 11 here is how it will look gcw

    Goa’s Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated on December 11; Here's how it will look

    YRS Congress' Twitter hacked, efforts to restore underway - adt

    YRS Congress' Twitter hacked, efforts to restore underway

    PM Modi to visit Nagpur on December 11; 40000 police personnel to be deployed - adt

    PM Modi to visit Nagpur on December 11; 40,000 police personnel to be deployed

    Bhupendra Patel elected legislative party leader to take oath as CM on December 12 gcw

    Bhupendra Patel elected legislative party leader, to take oath as CM on December 12

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week - adt

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week

    Recent Stories

    Explained Why this is India s century gcw

    Explained: Why this is India's century?

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan 210 ensures India finishes at 409/8; fans delighted-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan's 210 ensures India finishes at 409/8; fans delighted

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: Blessed to hear my name amid such legends - Ishan Kishan after his 200-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Blessed to hear my name amid such legends' - Kishan after his 200

    Allu Arjun to commence filming for Pushpa: The Rule from December 12 - READ ON vma

    Allu Arjun to commence filming for Pushpa: The Rule from December 12 - READ ON

    Goa Mopa International airport to be inaugurated on December 11 here is how it will look gcw

    Goa’s Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated on December 11; Here's how it will look

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon