Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI to question TRS leader K Kavitha on December 11

Telangana Chief Minister's daughter and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been summoned again by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The CBI officials will question K Kavitha at her residence on December 11, 2022, at 11:00 am in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

The latest development comes after TRS leader K Kavitha asked the CBI to postpone her investigation from December 6 to December 11, 12, 14 or 15 (except 13) due to prior commitments.

As per reports, the central probe agency, in response to Kavitha, said that "It's to inform you that the CBI team will visit your residence at 11:00 hrs on 11.12.2022 for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with the investigation of the aforesaid case. Kindly confirm your availability for the specified time and day."

On December 2, 2022, the CBI said that during its investigation into the liquor scam case, crucial details that Kavitha should be aware of surfaced, necessitating her interrogation. The probe agency gave her two options for investigation locations, her Hyderabad apartment and the CBI's office in New Delhi, and fixed December 6, 2022, the day for interrogation. Responding to the notice, the MLA said she wanted to be interrogated in Hyderabad.

On Monday (the day before the fixed date), she wrote to the agency again, citing her inability to be interrogated on December 6, and suggested four alternate dates.

