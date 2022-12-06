Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI to question TRS leader K Kavitha on December 11

    The development comes after K Kavitha requested a postponement of her summons, scheduled for December 6, to any time between December 11 and 15 (except 13) due to prior commitments the day before.

    Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI to question TRS leader K Kavitha on December 11 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    Telangana Chief Minister's daughter and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been summoned again by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The CBI officials will question K Kavitha at her residence on December 11, 2022, at 11:00 am in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

    The latest development comes after TRS leader K Kavitha asked the CBI to postpone her investigation from December 6 to December 11, 12, 14 or 15 (except 13) due to prior commitments. 

    As per reports, the central probe agency, in response to Kavitha, said that "It's to inform you that the CBI team will visit your residence at 11:00 hrs on 11.12.2022 for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with the investigation of the aforesaid case. Kindly confirm your availability for the specified time and day."

    On December 2, 2022, the CBI said that during its investigation into the liquor scam case, crucial details that Kavitha should be aware of surfaced, necessitating her interrogation. The probe agency gave her two options for investigation locations, her Hyderabad apartment and the CBI's office in New Delhi, and fixed December 6, 2022, the day for interrogation. Responding to the notice, the MLA said she wanted to be interrogated in Hyderabad. 

    On Monday (the day before the fixed date), she wrote to the agency again, citing her inability to be interrogated on December 6, and suggested four alternate dates.

    Also read: Delhi excise policy scam case: TRS leader K Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning

    Also read: Delhi excise policy scam case: TRS leader K Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning

    Also read: TRS's K Kavitha rubbishes 'middleman' allegation; to file defamation case against BJP

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 7:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact Check Is there any truth in Saket Gokhale claim that Modi visit to Morbi cost Rs 30 crore gcw

    Fact Check: Is there any truth in Saket Gokhale’s claim that Modi's visit to Morbi cost Rs 30 crore?

    MCD Election 2022 When where to watch Delhi civic body results gcw

    MCD Election 2022: When, where to watch Delhi civic body results?

    Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Fadnavis dials Bommai over Belagavi truck attack - adt

    Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Fadnavis dials Bommai over Belagavi truck attack

    IMD predicts heavy rain, issues red alert in 13 Tamil Nadu districts; 6 NDRF teams deployed AJR

    IMD predicts heavy rain, issues red alert in 13 Tamil Nadu districts; 6 NDRF teams deployed

    German Foreign Minister casts vote using Indian EVM

    When German Foreign Minister 'cast her vote' using Indian EVM

    Recent Stories

    football Richarlison's message to Son Heung-min after Brazil knocks South Korea out of Qatar World Cup 2022 leaves fans teary-eyed snt

    Richarlison's message to Son Heung-min after Brazil knocks South Korea out of World Cup leaves fans teary-eyed

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Ivana Knoll, former Miss Croatia and Qatar World Cup 2022's sexiest fan, sizzled in bikinis snt

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Ivana Knoll, former Miss Croatia and World Cup 2022's sexiest fan, sizzled in bikinis

    Fact Check Is there any truth in Saket Gokhale claim that Modi visit to Morbi cost Rs 30 crore gcw

    Fact Check: Is there any truth in Saket Gokhale’s claim that Modi's visit to Morbi cost Rs 30 crore?

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs FRA: Will England make history versus France in quarterfinals? Here is what Gareth Southgate has said-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will England make history versus France in quarterfinals? Here's what Southgate has said

    Truecaller launches digital government directory in India; know all about it - adt

    Truecaller launches digital government directory in India; know all about it

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon