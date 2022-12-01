Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a first, two transgender doctors join govt service in Telangana

    Two transgenders in Telangana have scripted history by becoming the first transgender doctors to join government service in the state. Prachi Rathod and Ruth John Paul joined the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as medical officers recently.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    Two transgenders in Telangana, who overcame personal obstacles to attend medical school, have written history by becoming the first transgender doctors to work for the state's administration. Ruth John Paul and Prachi Rathod just started working as medical officers at the government-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

    Speaking to PTI, Rathod, who was fired from his work at a super-specialty hospital in the city due to his gender, described growing up with the social stigma and prejudice. Despite all of your accomplishments, stigma and discrimination will always exist, said Rathod, who earned his MBBS in 2015 from a medical school in Adilabad.

    Rathod originally intended to continue post-graduate studies in Delhi, but the unfavourable environment forced him to return to Hyderabad. However, while employed in a hospital, Rathod completed a diploma in emergency medicine.

    Rathod spent three years working in a super-specialty hospital in the city before being fired owing to her gender since the institution believed it may impede patient flow. Rathod was helped by a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which hired him to work at one of its clinics before landing him a position at the OGH.

    Though she dreamt of becoming a doctor while growing up, the immediate concern during 11th and 12th standards was how to overcome the harassment and bullying from other students. Actually, it was a horrible adolescent. The main problem was how to live in life and how to go through all of things, rather than worrying about being a doctor, Rathod added.

    When asked about the difficulties transgender people experience, Rathod responded that certain reservations in the workplace and in the classroom would help the group advance. Like minorities are considered for affirmative action, “sexual minorities” should be considered for encouraging them.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
