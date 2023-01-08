Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Teen held for raping five-year-old girl at civic school in Mumbai

    Based on the complaint filed by the victim's father, an FIR was registered. An official said that the CCTV footage from the location was examined, and the police zeroed in on the accused. The 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday night. 

    A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenage boy in civic school premises of south Mumbai, police said, on Sunday, January 8, 2023. 

    An official said the 15-year-old boy from Nalasopara, Palghar district, was arrested on Saturday night. According to the official, the incident occured on Saturday afternoon when the accused lured the girl to the school and raped her. 

    The official added that the boy fled the scene, but the minor managed to reach her home and informed her parents. 

    Based on the complaint filed by the victim's father, an FIR was registered. He said that the CCTV footage from the location was examined, and the police zeroed in on the accused. 

    The police conducted raids in Bandra, Khar, Chembur, and Nagpada, among other places, and the accused was arrested in Nalasopara, according to the official.

    Additionally, the cops said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) had been registered.

    (With inputs from PTI)

