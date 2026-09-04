President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to teachers on the eve of Teachers' Day, celebrated on Dr. S Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. She emphasized their role in guiding students, nurturing talent, and urged them to adopt innovative methods.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers’ Day. In her message, President Murmu said Teachers’ Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan, who was a renowned author, philosopher and an extraordinary teacher.

President's Message to Teachers

“Teachers, through their guidance and mentorship, play a vital role in nurturing talent and strengthening character. It is their duty to guide students to become good human beings,” the President said.

She said dedicated and caring teachers can recognise the unique potential of students, inspire them and encourage them to strive for excellence.

The President also urged teachers to continually update their knowledge, embrace technology and adopt innovative teaching methods. She emphasised the need to promote independent thinking and cultivate a spirit of enquiry among students.

“I express my gratitude to all the dedicated teachers for their contribution. I wish that all teachers nurture enlightened generations who will take the nation to greater heights,” President Murmu said.

Significance of Teachers' Day

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India every year on September 5 to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to education and nation-building.

The day marks the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher, scholar and teacher. His contribution to education and public life is remembered on the occasion.

Teachers’ Day provides an opportunity for students to express their gratitude and respect towards their teachers, who play an important role in imparting knowledge, nurturing talent and shaping the character of students.

Schools and educational institutions across the country mark the occasion with various programmes and activities to acknowledge the contribution of teachers. (ANI)