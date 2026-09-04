The CBI conducted 'Operation Chakra-VI', a nationwide crackdown on digital arrest crimes, raiding 89 locations across 20 states. Three accused were arrested in connection with organised cybercrime networks that defrauded victims of crores.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted coordinated searches at 89 locations across 20 states under Operation Chakra-VI as part of its nationwide crackdown on digital arrest crimes and organised cybercrime networks.

Operation Chakra-VI Targets Cybercriminals

According to a press release, the searches were conducted in connection with three cases taken over by the CBI from various states, involving victims who were digitally detained by cybercriminals impersonating police and other law enforcement officials and coerced into transferring large sums of money.

The agency said the operations were based on detailed financial and technical analysis, including examination of bank accounts and online account access data, to trace fraud proceeds and identify the beneficiaries and handlers operating the syndicates.

Crores Lost in 'Digital Arrest' Scams

One of the cases pertains to BITS Pilani, where the victim was allegedly kept under digital arrest for three months and defrauded of Rs 7.67 crore by scammers impersonating police officers.

In another case from Gujarat, the victim was allegedly kept under digital arrest for three months and defrauded of Rs 19.24 crore by persons impersonating police officers.

The third case pertains to Karnataka, where the victim was allegedly digitally arrested for a month and defrauded of Rs 15.45 crore.

During the searches, the CBI seized incriminating banking documents, account-related records, digital devices and other evidence. The material is being forensically examined to identify the wider financial and technological infrastructure supporting the cybercrime networks.

Three Arrested for Laundering Fraud Proceeds

The agency also arrested three accused persons during the operation. Their examination allegedly revealed their roles in receiving, layering and dispersing the proceeds of fraud, the agency said.

Akash, a resident of Haryana, allegedly received Rs 1.95 crore of the defrauded amount in his account, which he had opened himself, and transferred the funds onwards to other accounts on the same day.

Raja Karmakar of Kolkata was allegedly found to have received Rs 1.5 crore of the fraud proceeds into his firm's account.

The CBI also arrested Jyoti Rani, whose account allegedly received part of the defrauded amount. She allegedly withdrew a portion of the money in cash and transferred the remaining funds to other accounts to obscure their trail, the agency said.

The agency said efforts are underway to track and apprehend other accused persons involved in the wider network.

The CBI said it remains committed to taking action against digital arrest crimes and organised cybercrime networks and bringing those involved to justice. Further investigation in the cases is underway. (ANI)