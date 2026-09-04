The BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum commenced in New Delhi, with India's CJI Surya Kant holding bilateral meetings with judicial leaders from member and partner nations. Discussions focused on judicial cooperation, mediation, and tech integration.

The BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum began in New Delhi on Friday, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant holding bilateral meetings with judicial leaders from member states and partner countries on the opening day.

The Supreme Court of India is hosting the three-day forum from September 4 to 6, bringing together chief justices, presidents of supreme courts and senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries.

Bilateral Engagements and Key Discussions

As part of the engagements, Justice Surya Kant held bilateral meetings with judicial heads from Russia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Iran and Uzbekistan.

The discussions covered judicial cooperation, mediation and arbitration for the resolution of commercial disputes, strengthening commercial courts to boost investor confidence, and possibilities of mutual recognition of judicial awards and decrees.

The judicial leaders also discussed professional exchange programmes through institutions such as the National Judicial Academy, sharing of legal best practices and bilateral conferences on contemporary legal issues. Technology integration, including the use of artificial intelligence to improve judicial efficiency, and expeditious judicial processes to strengthen people-to-people ties also figured in the discussions.

The CJI highlighted the judiciary's role in building coordinated bilateral cooperation and strengthening ties between countries. He also proposed creating a common platform for arbitration and mediation to address commercial disputes.

Key Dignitaries at the Forum

Among those who met Justice Surya Kant were Russian Supreme Court Chief Justice Igor Krasnov, Chinese Supreme People's Court President Zhang Jun, Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court Chief Justice Boulos Gahmy Iskander Boulos, Indonesian Supreme Court Chief Justice Sunarto, UAE Federal Supreme Court President Mohammed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri and Belarus Supreme Court Chairman Andrei Shved.

Kazakhstan Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev, South African Supreme Court of Appeal President Mahube Betty Molemela, Iranian Chief Justice Ayatollah Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje’I and Uzbekistan Supreme Court Deputy Chairperson Malikakhon Kalandarova also held meetings with the CJI.

Participating Nations

Judicial leaders representing Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE, along with partner countries Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan, are attending the three-day meeting. (ANI)