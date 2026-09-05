BJP leader Prakash Reddy welcomed a court stay on the suspension of two Karnataka teachers for participating in an RSS march, calling the Congress government's action 'unconstitutional' and a 'lesson' for the party.

BJP Welcomes Stay on Karnataka Teachers' Suspension

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Saturday welcomed the quasi-judicial body’s decision to stay the suspension of two government school teachers for participating in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) march, calling the action by the state government "unfortunate" and "unconstitutional".

"The Karnataka government suspended two teachers who participated in the Shobha Yatra RSS programme. It's unfortunate. When a person wears a knicker and shirt and holds a danda, and you suspend them and take such decisions, it is unconstitutional. Nowhere in the country can you do this," Reddy told ANI.

He said the Court’s decision was a "correct verdict" and a lesson for the Congress government in Karnataka. "Now the Court has given a correct verdict, and it is a lesson to the Congress party in Karnataka. I don't think they will do such things hereafter. If you take such decisions, people will teach you a lesson in the next election," he said.

Reddy also defended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying it works towards building individuals and creating leaders. "RSS is an organisation that works informally to produce leaders for the nation. It is not an organisation that mobilises the masses. That is what the Congress does. The RSS is an organisation that builds personalities and produces patriots," he said.

He further alleged that Congress would face electoral consequences in Karnataka due to such decisions. "These hasty decisions will certainly lead to the Congress losing elections in Karnataka," he added.

Reddy on Telangana Congress's Internal Conflicts

The Karnataka Administrative Tribunal in Kalaburagi had stayed the suspension orders issued against two government school teachers, Gururaj Joshi and Anna Saheb Deshmukh, who were suspended for participating in RSS foot marches. The teachers, posted in Hunasagi taluk of Yadgir district, were suspended by the School Education Department, which alleged that their participation in the RSS Patha Sanchalana (route march) violated the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

The suspension orders issued on August 20 by Yadgir Deputy Director of School Education Channabasappa Mudhol stated that the teachers' participation in the march amounted to alleged dereliction of duty and violation of service rules.

Moreover, reacting to allegations made by Telangana Congress MLA Konda Surekha's daughter against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Reddy said internal disputes within the Congress were affecting the party. "Once again, the expelled minister's daughter has made allegations against Revanth Reddy. It is unfortunate in Telangana that a minister has been removed from the cabinet. This has been a natural practice for the Congress party for decades," he said.

He alleged that Congress had a history of internal conflicts and predicted electoral losses for the party. "They had expelled cabinet colleagues earlier also. This time too, in the 2028 elections, they will lose. Certainly, people will teach them a lesson because of their internal indiscipline," Reddy said.

He also urged the Congress government to focus on governance during its remaining tenure. "We hope that the Congress party will at least do something for the people of Telangana in their remaining term," he added.

Background of Konda Surekha's Removal

Earlier, Telangana Congress MLA Konda Surekha clarified that she had no connection with a social media post circulated in her name and said only updates shared through her official social media accounts should be considered authentic.

The controversy came after the Telangana Governor removed Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect on the advice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Her removal followed disciplinary proceedings after remarks made by her daughter Konda Sushmitha targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. The matter was later referred to the Congress high command for a decision. (ANI)