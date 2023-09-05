Teachers' Day 2023: President Murmu to confer National Teachers' Award to 75 mentors today; check details

The Ministry of Education has disclosed that this year, 50 school teachers, 13 college educators, and 12 instructors from the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be esteemed with this prestigious award.

President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday (September 5) confer the National Teachers' Award 2023 on the 75 selected awardees at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had constituted three separate independent national juries of eminent persons to select the teachers.

Each recipient of the National Teachers' Award will be presented with a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a silver medal, and a valuable opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Teachers' Day: 20 inspiring quotes of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

The Ministry of Education has disclosed that this year, 50 school teachers, 13 college educators, and 12 instructors from the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be esteemed with this prestigious award.

In an official statement, the ministry elaborated on the purpose behind the National Teachers' Award, highlighting its significance in celebrating the remarkable contributions of educators across the nation. These awards intend to honor those teachers who, with their unwavering commitment and dedication, have not only enhanced the quality of education but have also significantly enriched the lives of their students.

The Teachers' Day celebrations, organized annually by the Department of School and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, serve as a platform to confer national awards upon the most exceptional teachers in the country. These recipients are selected through a rigorous and transparent selection process, as emphasized by the ministry.

Remarkably, this prestigious award has been extended to teachers from both the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, broadening its scope and recognition.

Aditya-L1: Second Earth-bound manoeuvre successful; satellite in new orbit

To encourage and acknowledge innovative teaching, research, community outreach, and the novelty of work, the Education ministry actively sought nominations through an online process, prioritizing maximum participation and Jan Bhagidari (public participation).

Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers' Day, a day chosen to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr. Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and former President, was a distinguished scholar, philosopher, and recipient of the Bharat Ratna award.

Students enthusiastically partake in various activities, including performances, dances, and elaborate shows, to express their deep appreciation for their cherished educators.

Even for those who have completed their school or college education, Teachers' Day remains an excellent occasion to express gratitude to their mentors and recognize the profound influence teachers have had on their lives.

Godse will be remembered as curse upon India: Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai