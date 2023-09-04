Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Godse will be remembered as curse upon India: Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai

    Governor Pillai, however, clarified that the RSS should not be held responsible for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and cited the Kapur Commission to support his argument. The Kapur Commission, established in 1966, conducted an inquiry into the conspiracy behind Gandhi's murder. 

    Godse will be remembered as curse upon India: Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

    Goa Governor and former Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, PS Sreedharan Pillai, made a significant statement regarding Nathuram Godse, expressing his disapproval of Godse's actions and character. During a speech while discussing Veliyam Rajeev's new book 'Gandhi vs Godse' in Kollam, Pillai emphasized the merits of Gandhian philosophy and briefly mentioned Godse, the Hindu extremist responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948.

    Godse, a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Hindu Mahasabha, received criticism from Governor Pillai. "Godse should not have done that, whatever the reason," he stated during his address.

    In a concluding note, Pillai made a damning assessment of Godse. He expressed reverence for Gandhiji's memory, stating, "I bow before the memory of Gandhiji. Gandhiji's ideology will continue to guide humanity as long as the world exists. I would also like to add that Godse will be remembered as a curse upon this land," Pillai asserted.

    This statement contrasts starkly with the viewpoints expressed by some other BJP leaders, notably Pragya Thakur, a Member of Parliament from the BJP who faced controversy for hailing Godse as a 'deshbhakt' (patriot) during a debate in the Lok Sabha in 2019.

    Governor Pillai clarified that the RSS should not be held responsible for Gandhi's assassination and cited the Kapur Commission to support his argument. The Kapur Commission, established in 1966, conducted an inquiry into the conspiracy behind Gandhi's murder. According to Pillai, the Commission's report, tabled in Parliament by then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai, concluded that the RSS had no involvement in Gandhi's assassination.

    Pillai, a prolific author with over 120 books to his name, served as the president of the BJP in Kerala twice, first during the period of 2003-2006 and later in 2018-2019, marked by protests over the Sabarimala issue. During his tenure, he faced legal repercussions for controversial statements, including remarks about the court verdict allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple and a problematic statement about Muslims.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sanatana Dharma row: UP saint announces 10 cr reward for 'beheading' Udhayanidhi Stalin; burns poster (WATCH) snt

    Sanatana Dharma row: UP saint announces 10 cr reward for 'beheading' Udhayanidhi Stalin; burns poster (WATCH)

    WATCH Belgian man shakes a leg to popular Indian songs; dances his way into hearts snt

    WATCH: Belgian man shakes a leg to popular Indian songs; dances his way into hearts

    G20 Summit Online food deliveries will not be allowed from September 8 10 gcw

    G20 Summit: Online food deliveries will not be allowed from September 8-10

    One terrorist killed cop injured in an encounter in Jammu Kashmir Reasi gcw

    One terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi

    Bageshwar Dham head slams Udhayanidhi Stalin for call to eliminate Sanatan Dharma

    'People of Ravana's family...' Bageshwar Dham head slams Udhayanidhi Stalin for call to eliminate Sanatan Dhar

    Recent Stories

    Healthy Life: 5 surprising ways how Turnips are beneficial for daily health vma eai

    Healthy Life: 5 surprising ways how Turnips are beneficial for daily health

    Sanatana Dharma row: UP saint announces 10 cr reward for 'beheading' Udhayanidhi Stalin; burns poster (WATCH) snt

    Sanatana Dharma row: UP saint announces 10 cr reward for 'beheading' Udhayanidhi Stalin; burns poster (WATCH)

    Skin Bounty: 5 benefits of using Besan that increases suppleness vma eai

    Skin Bounty: 5 benefits of using Besan that increases suppleness

    France bans female students from wearing abaya robes in schools; sparks political debate snt

    France bans female students from wearing abaya robes in schools; sparks political debate

    WATCH Belgian man shakes a leg to popular Indian songs; dances his way into hearts snt

    WATCH: Belgian man shakes a leg to popular Indian songs; dances his way into hearts

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon