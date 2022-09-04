Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Teachers' Day 2022: President Murmu to present National award to 46 teachers; know entire list here

    According to the Ministry of Education, the event will begin at 11 am at Vigyan Bhawan. This year, the prestigious award was given to 46 teachers from across the country. Each award includes a merit certificate, Rs 50,000 in cash, and a silver medal.

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2022, President of India Draupadi Murmu will present selected teachers with the National Award to Teachers on Monday, September 5.

    According to the Ministry of Education, the event will begin at 11 am at Vigyan Bhawan.

    "The Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn Smt Droupadi Murmu will honour the best teachers in the country with the National Awards to Teachers 2022 tomorrow at 11 am in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi." "Stay tuned!" tweeted the ministry.

    This year, 46 teachers from the country have been chosen for the prestigious award. Each award comes with a certificate of merit, Rs 50,000 in cash, and a silver medal.

    In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners.

    According to the Prime Minister's Office, the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is "to recognise and honour the special contributions made by some of the best teachers in the nation who, by their dedication and labour, have enhanced not just the standard of teaching in schools but also the lives of their students."

    The 2022 National Awards to Teachers are intended to recognise teachers' distinctive and substantial achievements in India's nation-building. The awards will be given to teachers who, through their dedication and hard work, have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

    Every year on Teachers Day, the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy hosts a national-level function to present the National Awards to Teachers to the best teachers in the country.

    Know the names of the teachers here, Anju Dahiya (Haryana), Yudhveer (Himachal Pradesh), Virender Kumar (Himachal Pradesh), Harpreet Singh (Punjab), Arun Kumar Garg (Punjab), Rajni Sharma (Delhi), Kaustubh Chandra Joshi (Uttarakhand), Seema Rani (Chandigarh), Sunita (Rajasthan), Durga Ram Muwal (Rajasthan), Maria Murena Miranda (Goa), Umesh Bharatbhai Vala (Gujarat), Neeraj Saxena (Madhya Pradesh), Om Prakash Patidar (Madhya Pradesh), Mamta Ahar (Chhattisgarh), Kavita Sanghvi (Maharashtra), Iswar Chandra Nayak (Odisha), Buddhadev Dutta (West Bengal), Javid Ahmed Rather (Jammu And Kashmir), Mohd Jabir (Ladakh), Khursheed Ahmad (Uttar Pradesh), Saurabh Suman (Bihar), Nishi Kumari (Bihar), Amit Kumar (Himachal Pradesh), Sidharth Yonzone (Sikkim), Jainus Jacob (Kerala), G Ponsankari (Karnataka), Umesh TP (Karnataka), Mimi Yhoshii (Nagaland), Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Manipur), Mala Jigdal Dorjee (Sikkim), Gamchi Timre R Marak (Meghalaya), Santosh Nath (Tripura), Meenakshi Goswami (Assam), Shipra (Jharkhand), Ravi Aruna (Andhra Pradesh), TN Sridhar (Telangana), Kandala Ramaiah (Telangana), Sunitha Rao (Telangana), Vandna Shahi (Punjab), Ramachandran K (Tamil Nadu), Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe (Maharashtra), Somnath Waman Walke (Maharashtra), Aravindaraja D (Puducherry). 

    In the special category for teachers with disabilities and so on, the names are Pradeep Negi (Uttarakhand) (Divyaang) and Ranjan Kumar Biswas (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) (Working with visually impaired students). 

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
