    Opposition allege misuse of agencies, seek President Murmu's help

    The leaders also raised the issue of the government's 'stubborn attitude' in not allowing an urgent discussion on the issue of price rise and GST hike. 
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 2:22 PM IST

    Several opposition party leaders wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, accusing the government of 'misusing' Central agencies to target the opposition and requesting her intervention.

    The leaders also raised the issue of the government's 'stubborn attitude' in not allowing an urgent discussion on the issue of price rise and GST hike, which has impacted the proceedings in the Monsoon session so far, in a letter to the President.

    The letter reads, "We are writing to draw your attention to the Modi Administration's continued and increasing abuse of investigative agencies as part of a deliberate campaign of retaliation against its political rivals." The letter is signed by Congress, AAP, RJD, and CPI-M, among others.

    The leaders continued, "We respectfully request your swift involvement in this matter."

    They emphasised that while the "law is the law and must be upheld without fear or favour," it cannot be used unilaterally, selectively, or without any basis against prominent leaders of numerous opposition parties, as it is currently being done."

    "The sole goal of this campaign is to destroy reputations and weaken the forces ideologically and politically opposing the BJP," opposition leaders said.

    It is also being carried out to divert the attention of our country's people away from their most pressing day-to-day concerns, such as rising food prices, increasing unemployment and loss of livelihoods, and mounting insecurity of life, liberty, and property they claim.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
