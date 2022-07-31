Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Now, Adhir Chowdhury demands apology from Smriti Irani for not using prefix before President's name

    In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, the Congress leader also reiterated that it was because of his "slip of tongue" that the name of President Murmu was dragged into an "unnecessary and unwarranted controversy". 

    Now congress mp Adhir Chowdhury demands apology from bjp Smriti Irani for not using prefix before President's name snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 8:37 PM IST

    In what could spark a fresh row, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has demanded that Union Minister Smriti Irani tender an' unconditional apology' for allegedly yelling the name 'Droupadi Murmu' without using the prefix 'President' or 'Madam'.

    In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, the Congress leader also reiterated that it was because of his "slip of tongue" that the name of President Murmu was dragged into an "unnecessary and unwarranted controversy". 

    "This inadvertent mistake happened because I am not very good at Hindi. I have regretted my mistake and have apologized to the Hon'ble President," he said. 

    He, however, said how Union minister Irani was taking the name of the President in the House was neither proper nor in accordance with the status and position of the President. 

    Also read: 'Rashtrapatni' remark: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan apologises to President Droupadi Murmu

    "She was yelling 'Droupadi Murmu' repeatedly without prefixing Hon'ble President or Madam or Smt. before the Hon'ble President's name. This clearly amounts to degrading the stature of the office of the Hon'ble President," the Congress MP said. 

    "Therefore, I demand that Smt. Smriti Irani may tender unconditional apology to the Hon'ble President for her disrespectful remarks and for lowering the dignity and stature of the Hon'ble President's office," he said. Chowdhury himself had tendered a written apology to President Murmu on Friday for his "rashtrapatni" remark. 

    Talking to reporters during a protest at Vijay Chowk on Wednesday, Chowdhury had used the word "rashtrapatni" for Murmu, which triggered a major row, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raising the issue in the Parliament and demanding an apology from him and the Congress president. 

    Chowdhury had also written to Birla on Friday, alleging that the manner in which Irani took the name of President Murmu in the House amounted to degrading the status of that office, and demanded that her remarks be expunged.

    Also Read: Sonia-Smriti tiff: Congress, BJP lock horns; Parliament work hit

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 8:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K snt

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi all-praise for Sindhu, Chopra following exceptional current performances-ayh

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi all-praise for Sindhu, Chopra following exceptional current performances

    Sanjay Raut detained by Enforcement Directorate in land scam case after raids at his Mumbai residence gcw

    Sanjay Raut detained by ED in land scam case after raids at his Mumbai residence

    Why fear if you are innocent Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches gcw

    'Why fear if you are innocent?': Eknath Shinde to Sanjay Raut over ED searches

    PM Modi Mann ki Baat Put tiranga as profile picture on social media between August 2 15 gcw

    PM Modi: Put 'tiranga' as profile picture on social media between August 2-15

    Recent Stories

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K snt

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K

    ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover RBA

    ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India women brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets

    IND vs WI: High commissioner of India hosts grand reception for Team India in West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: High commissioner of India hosts grand reception for Team India in West Indies

    SHOCKING video: Esha Gupta's latest avatar stunned fans; actress looks like a dream RBA

    SHOCKING video: Esha Gupta's latest avatar stunned fans; actress looks like a dream

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon