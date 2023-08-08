Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tanur custodial death: Autopsy report reveals 21 wounds on victim's body

    Thamir Jiffri (30) who was arrested for possession of drugs died in police custody on Tuesday (Aug 1). Thamir and five others were arrested by the police in the early hours of Tuesday after receiving a tip-off of a drug deal at the Tanur-Devadhar flyover.

    Tanur custodial death: Autopsy report reveals 21 wounds on victim Thamir jiffris body anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    Malappuram: The post-mortem report in the alleged Tanur custodial death revealed that Thamir Jiffri had several physical health problems due to drug use. The report also stated that there was fluid in the lungs and similarly, the coronary arteries were blocked.  There were 21 wounds on Thamir's body, which indicates that he also had a serious physical assault. He allegedly suffered physical abuse while in police custody. He had several wounds on his feet, ankles, and hips. Thamir Jiffri's death also resulted from a police beating. 

    Also read: Kerala: Man held with MDMA dies in police custody in Tanur; 8 cops including SI suspended

    The post-mortem performed at the Manjeri Medical College revealed that two packets of crystal-like substances, likely MDMA, were found in Thamir's abdomen.

    The 30-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs died in police custody on Tuesday (Aug 1). Thamir and five others were arrested by the police in the early hours of Tuesday after receiving a tip-off of a drug deal at the Tanur-Devadhar flyover. Thamir breathed his last at 4.30 am on Tuesday after he was shifted to a hospital in an unconscious state.

    Following the incident, eight police officers including Sub-inspector R. D. Krishnalal were suspended by Thrissur range DIG Ajitha Beegum. The other suspended officers include Senior civil police officer K. Manoj, and civil police officers Sreekumar, Ashish Stephen, Jinesh, Abhimanyu, Vipin, and Albin Augustine. In order to ensure an unbiased inquiry into the man's death, the police made it clear that this was necessary. 

    Also read: Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre's move to implement UCC

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2023 India, the economic powerhouse, marches forward

    Special: India, the economic powerhouse, marches forward

    Nothing less than apology': INDIA leaders submit privilege notice against Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha AJR

    'Nothing less than apology': INDIA leaders submit privilege notice against Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

    Karnataka: CM Siddarmaiah orders police probe on letter against Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

    Karnataka: CM Siddarmaiah orders police probe on letter against Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

    Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre's move to implement UCC anr

    Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre's move to implement UCC

    Rahul Gandhi to make landmark visit to Wayanad on August 12 following MP status reinstatement AJR

    Rahul Gandhi to make landmark visit to Wayanad on August 12 following MP status reinstatement

    Recent Stories

    'The Dark Knight' to 'Avengers: Endgame': 7 best superhero movies MSW

    'The Dark Knight' to 'Avengers: Endgame': 7 best superhero movies

    WhatsApp new voice chat feature with 32 people coming soon Check details gcw

    WhatsApp's new voice chat feature with 32 people coming soon; Check details

    Momo to Thukpa: 7 MUST try street foods when in Darjeeling ATG

    Momo to Thukpa: 7 MUST try street foods when in Darjeeling

    Chakli to Bhakarwadi: 6 popular crunchy snacks of India vma

    Chakli to Bhakarwadi: 6 popular crunchy snacks of India

    Dream Girl 2: Mumbai Police inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film; uses song 'Dil Ka Telephone'

    Dream Girl 2: Mumbai Police inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film; uses song 'Dil Ka Telephone'

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon