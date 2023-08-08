Tanur custodial death: Autopsy report reveals 21 wounds on victim's body

Thamir Jiffri (30) who was arrested for possession of drugs died in police custody on Tuesday (Aug 1). Thamir and five others were arrested by the police in the early hours of Tuesday after receiving a tip-off of a drug deal at the Tanur-Devadhar flyover.

Malappuram: The post-mortem report in the alleged Tanur custodial death revealed that Thamir Jiffri had several physical health problems due to drug use. The report also stated that there was fluid in the lungs and similarly, the coronary arteries were blocked. There were 21 wounds on Thamir's body, which indicates that he also had a serious physical assault. He allegedly suffered physical abuse while in police custody. He had several wounds on his feet, ankles, and hips. Thamir Jiffri's death also resulted from a police beating.

The post-mortem performed at the Manjeri Medical College revealed that two packets of crystal-like substances, likely MDMA, were found in Thamir's abdomen.

Thamir breathed his last at 4.30 am on Tuesday after he was shifted to a hospital in an unconscious state.

Following the incident, eight police officers including Sub-inspector R. D. Krishnalal were suspended by Thrissur range DIG Ajitha Beegum. The other suspended officers include Senior civil police officer K. Manoj, and civil police officers Sreekumar, Ashish Stephen, Jinesh, Abhimanyu, Vipin, and Albin Augustine. In order to ensure an unbiased inquiry into the man's death, the police made it clear that this was necessary.

