Kerala: Man held with MDMA dies in police custody in Tanur; 8 cops including SI suspended

The Tirurangadi native Thamir Jiffri and four others were taken into custody for possession of drugs and it is alleged that the police beat the persons in custody at the police quarters.

Malappuram: A man identified as Thamir Jiffri (30) who was arrested for possession of drugs died in police custody on Tuesday (Aug 1). Thamir and five others were arrested by the police in the early hours of Tuesday after receiving a tip-off of a drug deal at the Tanur-Devadhar flyover. Tamir breathed his last at 4.30 am on Tuesday after he was shifted to a hospital in an unconscious state.

Following the incident, eight police officers including Sub-inspector R. D. Krishnalal were suspended by Thrissur range DIG Ajitha Beegum. The other suspended officers include Senior civil police officer K. Manoj, and civil police officers Sreekumar, Ashish Stephen, Jinesh, Abhimanyu, Vipin, and Albin Augustine. In order to ensure an unbiased inquiry into the man's death, the police made it clear that this was necessary.

The post-mortem performed at the Manjeri Medical College revealed that two packets of crystal-like substances, likely MDMA, were found in Thamir's abdomen, despite police claims that Tamir died from a drug overdose. According to the investigation, there were indications of police cruelty on the deceased's body.

Meanwhile, the family of Thamir has made serious allegations against the police team. They said that Thamir was taken into custody at 5 pm and not at midnight. They also alleged that he was taken from the residence in his innerwear and was brutally beaten by the police. The others in police custody were told that Tamir had collapsed at the station.