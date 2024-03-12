Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tamil Nadu tragedy: 4 students lose lives in horrific truck-bus collision

    A tragic accident near Madhurantagam, Tamil Nadu, claimed four students' lives and injured several others when a private bus collided with a lorry on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway. The overcrowded bus was speeding, and students hanging from its stairs were thrown off during the collision, highlighting safety concerns.

    Tamil Nadu tragedy: 4 students lose lives in horrific truck-bus collision
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    A tragic accident at Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu claimed four students’ lives and more than five others were injured when a private bus collided with a lorry on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway. The accident occurred as students were hanging from the stairs of the bus, a common practice among youth commuting to their educational institutions.

    The unfortunate incident unfolded at Sirunagalur, a stretch on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, not far from Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district. The victims, identified as Monish, Kamlesh, Dhanush, and Ranjith, were students from surrounding villages, travelling to a private college in Madhurantagam for their studies.

    Bengaluru: Fire engulfs scrap yard at Peenya due to alleged short circuit, locals evacuated

    Reports suggest that the private bus, carrying students from the Soonampedu area to Chengalpattu, was overcrowded, a typical occurrence given its popularity among school and college students commuting from various villages. The bus, known for its tendency to carry excess passengers, was speeding on the highway when the tragedy struck. Witnesses stated that the bus driver attempted to avoid a collision with a lorry while overtaking it, leading to the fatal accident. Despite the driver's efforts, students standing on the footboard of the bus were thrown off, with the oncoming lorry unable to halt in time to prevent running over them.

    The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of students commuting in overcrowded buses, particularly those resorting to risky practices such as hanging onto the vehicle's stairs or footboards.

