Bengaluru: Fire engulfs scrap yard at Peenya due to alleged short circuit, locals evacuated

A fire ravages Kareeb Saab Layout in Peenya, Bengaluru, suspected to have started from a scrap yard short circuit. Allegations of arson arise, implicating former corporator Krishnaiah due to a land dispute. Improper waste disposal fuels the flames, complicating the situation in the contested area, and leaving temporary sheds damaged.

A devastating fire broke out at Kareeb Saab Layout in Peenya, Bengaluru engulfing several houses and spreading panic among residents. The fire, suspected to have originated from a short circuit in a scrap yard, quickly spread to neighbouring properties, prompting authorities to evacuate locals from the area.

Rajagopal Nagar police station swiftly responded to the emergency, deploying eight fire engines to tackle the blaze. Despite their efforts, the fire continued to spread, consuming approximately four acres of the eight-acre layout.

The incident has stirred allegations of deliberate arson, with former corporator Krishnaiah under scrutiny. Allegations suggest that the fire may have been intentionally started as part of a dispute over the contested land. Vishwanath, the owner of the disputed plot, voiced his concerns, pointing fingers at local political leaders and accusing them of negligence in waste management practices.

According to witnesses, the area had been undergoing cleaning efforts for a week, with waste materials being improperly disposed of in a pit within the layout. The fire, fueled by tyres, plastics, and other chemicals, quickly spiralled out of control despite firefighters' repeated attempts to contain it. The disputed nature of the layout, embroiled in legal battles for the past 25 years, has further complicated matters. Residents attribute the fire to the ongoing dispute, alleging the involvement of the land mafia.

Karim Saab, who originally purchased the land from Siddaramaiah and developed the layout, now finds himself entangled in a legal spot. The aftermath of the fire has left two temporary sheds damaged, adding to the already tense situation.