Tamil Nadu: Explosion at fireworks factory in Sivakasi; 8 dead, including women

A tragic explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi. Reports indicate that 8 individuals, including five women, lost their lives in the fire accident, with 7 others sustaining injuries. Among the injured, two individuals' conditions are reported to be critical. Rescue operations are underway at the accident site. The eight people who died were working in the firecracker factory. The police said they are investigating what led to the explosion.

Following the explosion, the entire factory was engulfed in flames. Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene and are actively working to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time. Efforts are focused on preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Critically injured workers have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, operations are challenging due to heavy smoke engulfing the entire factory premises.



(More details are awaited)

