Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu: Explosion at fireworks factory in Sivakasi; 8 dead, including women

    An explosion at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu killed 8 including 5 women on Thursday (May 09). 

    Tamil Nadu: Explosion at fireworks factory in Sivakasi casualties reported anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 9, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    A tragic explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi. Reports indicate that 8 individuals, including five women, lost their lives in the fire accident, with 7 others sustaining injuries. Among the injured, two individuals' conditions are reported to be critical. Rescue operations are underway at the accident site. The eight people who died were working in the firecracker factory. The police said they are investigating what led to the explosion.

    Following the explosion, the entire factory was engulfed in flames. Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene and are actively working to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time. Efforts are focused on preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures. Critically injured workers have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, operations are challenging due to heavy smoke engulfing the entire factory premises.
     

    (More details are awaited)

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 4:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to serve people': Robert Vadra hints at political entry, eyes Rajya Sabha route (WATCH) AJR

    'Want to serve people': Robert Vadra hints at political entry, eyes Rajya Sabha route (WATCH)

    Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board imposes restrictions on Arali flowers in temples rkn

    Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board imposes restrictions on Arali flowers in temples

    Plus 2 Exam Results: Kerala govt schools see decline in 100% pass record; Minister V Sivankutty seeks report anr

    Plus 2 Exam Results: Kerala govt schools see decline in 100% pass record; Minister V Sivankutty seeks report

    India sees rise in 'Ghost malls' as customers prefer online shopping; Bengaluru ranks third vkp

    India sees rise in 'Ghost malls' as customers prefer online shopping; Bengaluru ranks third

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two results out: State records 78.69 pass percentage; Check your results here RKN

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two results out: State records 78.69 pass percentage; Check your results here

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa TOPLESS pictures: Times when ONLYFANS star dropped her HOT looks RKK

    Mia Khalifa TOPLESS pictures: Times when ONLYFANS star dropped her HOT looks

    Want to serve people': Robert Vadra hints at political entry, eyes Rajya Sabha route (WATCH) AJR

    'Want to serve people': Robert Vadra hints at political entry, eyes Rajya Sabha route (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Controversy over Sanju Samson's dismissal settled with new video evidence (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Controversy over Sanju Samson's dismissal settled with new video evidence (WATCH)

    Bruges to Hallstatt: 7 European cities to spend a lazy Summer ATG

    Bruges to Hallstatt: 7 European cities to spend a lazy Summer

    Mahua Moitra to Akhilesh Yadav: 7 key candidates in fray for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 gcw

    Mahua Moitra to Akhilesh Yadav: 7 key candidates in fray for Phase 4

    Recent Videos

    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon