Tamil Nadu anti-NEET Bill debate intensifies amidst student, his father's death; check details

In a heart-wrenching sequence of events, a bereaved father succumbed to despair and took his own life a day after his son's tragic suicide due to his inability to clear the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) exam. The distressing incident unfolded in Chromepet on Monday, casting a somber shadow over the community.

Living apart from his wife, Selva Sekar resided with his 19-year-old son, Jagadeshwaran, whose aspirations were set on becoming a doctor. Achieving an impressive 85 per cent in his Class 12 examinations, Jagadeshwaran's journey towards his dream was marred by challenges in clearing the NEET exam, despite his two-year-long coaching efforts.

Adding to the profound tragedy, a maid arriving at their residence on Monday morning was met with the distressing sight of Selva Sekar's lifeless form. Swiftly responding to the situation, the Chitlapakkam police arrived at the scene, recovering the body and arranging for a post-mortem examination at Chromepet GH.

The weight of Jagadeshwaran's untimely suicide inflicted a deep wound upon Selva Sekar's heart, leaving him shattered and inconsolable. The sorrowful incident unfolded on a tragic Saturday, marking the young man's decision to end his life. A poignant funeral followed on Sunday, leaving Selva Sekar overwhelmed by the unmeasurable grief and torment stemming from the loss of his beloved son. Struggling to cope with the anguish and sense of loss, Selva Sekar found himself unable to bear the pain any longer, leading him to make the tragic choice to end his own life in the early hours of Monday.

A case has been registered by the police, and the ongoing investigation continues to shed light on the tragic circumstances. Concurrently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his profound shock upon learning about the distressing suicide of Jegadeeswaran.

Expressing his deep concern, CM Stalin said, "The news of Jegadeeswaran's suicide in Chromepet, a dedicated NEET aspirant, has deeply saddened me. As I contemplated how to offer solace to his grieving parents, the heart-wrenching news arrived that his father, Selvasekar, had also taken his own life. The pain of these losses is immeasurable, and finding words to console Jegadeeswaran's family, friends, and relatives seems impossible. It is truly devastating that a brilliant student who once harbored dreams of becoming a doctor now finds his name among the tragic list of NEET-related suicides."

The Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill Controversy:

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian strongly criticized Governor RN Ravi's recent remarks concerning the state's anti-NEET bill. Subramanian highlighted that the Governor's involvement with the bill has effectively ended, as it has been forwarded for Presidential assent.

Subramanian's response comes in the wake of Ravi's statement on Saturday, where he firmly stated his refusal to grant clearance to the bill adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly to counter the NEET exam.

The Health Minister reminded that following Ravi's initial return of the bill, the state Assembly had re-adopted it, seeking an exemption for Tamil Nadu from the NEET purview . Subsequently, the Governor sent the bill to the President, effectively concluding his role in the matter. Subramanian emphasized that Ravi's involvement with the NEET bill has ceased and his consent is no longer required.

Subramanian further clarified that if the President approves and grants assent to the bill, only then will the information of such approval be communicated to the Governor.

During an interaction with top NEET scorers in the UG-2023 exam as part of the 'Dare to Think Series' on Saturday, Governor Ravi expressed his stance. He asserted that achievements without the NEET would not suffice for the future, underlining the persistent relevance of the qualifying test.

Governor Ravi emphasized his commitment to ensuring that students are equipped to compete and excel, expressing his reluctance to endorse a bill that might impact the intellectual capabilities of future generations.