Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED arrests Senthil Balaji's brother in Kochi over money laundering case

    The ED brought Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli's court on Saturday, August 12, the same day that the central agency submitted the chargesheet in the case. Balaji has been detained in Chennai's Puzhal Central Jail since the court ordered him to be held in judicial custody until August 25.

    ED arrests TN Minister Senthil Balaji's brother in Kochi over money laundering case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 9:00 PM IST

    Kochi: In connection with a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained RV Ashok, the brother of Senthil Balaji, a minister in Tamil Nadu in Kochi. According to reports, the Minister's brother missed multiple summonses from the central investigating agency, which led to his custody. After numerous raids and a thorough investigation into the assets obtained by DMK minister Senthil Balaji and his family, the ED on August 10 had frozen a property belonging to Ashok Balaji's wife Nirmala.

    Major setback for Senthil Balaji as Madras HC upholds probe agency’s right to arrest DMK minister

    This development comes a day after Senthil Balaji, was charged by the ED. A 3000-page chargesheet against the DMK MLA in a money laundering case was filed by the central investigation agency.

    Additionally, it is unclear if Ashok was hiding in Kochi. The fact that no one was reserved under the name of Ashok Kumar on today's flights between Kochi and Chennai has further raised questions. According to reports, Ashok would appear before the judge of the Chennai Principal Sessions Court tomorrow.  The ED had previously asserted that Balaji "organised" a job racket scheme in the state transport undertakings during 2014–2015 and "misused" his office for illegal gratification. 

    According to reports, the candidates paid kickbacks via Balaji's close associates, including his brother R V Ashok Kumar and his personal assistants B Shanmugam and M Karthikeyan. The ED claimed that as a result, positions were filled at the cost of deserving applicants. 

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 9:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All about Vindhyagiri the technologically advanced frigate to be launched by President on August 17

    All about 'Vindhyagiri', the technologically advanced frigate to be launched by President on August 17

    Kerala: Decomposed body of six-month-old infant found in Pathanamthitta postmortem report updates anr

    Kerala: Decomposed body of six-month-old infant found in Pathanamthitta

    Will cut off your hands Despite warning hate speech at Haryana Mahapanchayat gcw

    'Will cut off your hands': Despite warning, hate speech at Haryana Mahapanchayat

    18 deaths in 24 hours in Maharashtra hospital probe committee formed gcw

    18 deaths in 24 hours in Maharashtra hospital, probe committee formed

    Bolstering India's strategic edge: Nyoma ALG to become third full-fledged IAF base in Ladakh snt

    Bolstering India's strategic edge: Nyoma ALG to become third full-fledged IAF base in Ladakh

    Recent Stories

    Football Transfer News: Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce osf

    Transfer News: Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce

    Basketball Happy Birthday Magic Johnson: 10 quotes of the basketball legend osf

    Happy Birthday Magic Johnson: 10 quotes of the basketball legend

    7 yummy salad to lose weight RBA EAI

    Caesar Salad to Roasted Veggie-7 yummy salad to lose weight

    OMG 2: Yami Gautam impresses Pankaj Tripathi with her preparation for the film; Know Details MSW

    OMG 2: Yami Gautam impresses Pankaj Tripathi with her preparation for the film; Know Details

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale: When and where to watch Salman Khan's popular show RBA

    'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale: When and where to watch Salman Khan's popular show

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon