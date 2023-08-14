Miscreant vandalises Asianet News office in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

A miscreant attacked the Asianet News Corporate office in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning. The accused vandalised the security cabin's glass by hurling stones at it.

Thiruvananthapuram: A miscreant unleashed attack on the corporate office of the Asianet News in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (Aug 14) at 5 am. Locals apprehended the accused Suraj and handed him over to the police.

He vandalised the security cabin's glass by pelting stones at it. Additionally, the accused broke the window of the employee's car, which was parked outside the office. The accused, who had been acting violently in front of the housing board office for a while, was captured by the locals and handed over to the police.

Earlier too, there was a similar attack on the corporate office of Asianet News in Thiruvananthapuram.