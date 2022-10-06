Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu: 3 boys die, 11 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

    According to reports, some of the children suffered from vomiting and had dysentery. On Thursday morning, they had breakfast and their condition deteriorated and some fell unconscious.

    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    Three boys died and as many as 11 others are undergoing treatment in the government hospital following suspected food poisoning at a home for the destitute in nearby Tirupur on Thursday.

    According to reports, some of the children suffered from vomiting and had dysentery. On Thursday morning, they had breakfast and their condition deteriorated and some fell unconscious.

    As all of them were admitted to a private hospital and they were later shifted to government hospitals in Tirupur and Avinashi, they said.

    However, three boys aged between 8 and 13 years died at the hospital, while others are undergoing treatment, with three being admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

    The police who reached the spot have started their investigation. The deceased children were aged between 10-13 years. 

    The police said that the children were served spoiled food. The Food Safety authorities are also conducting a search of the premises. 

    The Children Protection Unit is also conducting an inquiry into the matter.

    Tirupur Collector S Vineeth who spoke to the media after visiting the children who are under treatment said that the children were served rasam rice on Wednesday. The food samples have been sent for testing and the excreta samples collected from the children have been sent to a laboratory for testing. 

    The reason for the death will be known only after the reports arrive, he said. "Based on the inquiry report, we will take future actions," said the Collector. 

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
