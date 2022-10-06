Mumbai Police detain one accused from Bihar for threatening call to Mukesh Ambani and family

An unidentified person called the hospital's landline on Wednesday and threatened to blow up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai. He also threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani, his wife Neeta, and their son Akash and blow up the Ambani home, Antilia, on Mumbai's Altamount Road.

The Mumbai Police have detained a person from Bihar's Darbhanga in connection with threats made to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family. According to the Mumbai Police, a team is returning to Mumbai with the accused, and further investigation is underway.

"Acting quickly in the incident of threat calls to the Ambani family, a team of Mumbai Police detained a person at midnight from a block in Darbhanga, Bihar, with the assistance of the Bihar Police. Along with the accused, a team is on its way back to Mumbai," Neelotpal, DCP (Zone II), said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an unidentified person threatened to blow up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai by calling the hospital's landline. He also threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani, his wife Neeta, and their son Akash, and blow up the Ambani residence, Antilia, on Altamount Road in Mumbai.

This is the second time the hospital has received a threat call in two months. In August of this year, a similar call was traced to a 56-year-old jeweller named Vishnu Vidhu Bhaumik, who was arrested in Borivali. The accused identified himself as Afzal Guru and stated that he could cause harm within the next three hours.

Following a review of Mukesh Ambani's threat perception by central intelligence and security agencies, the government recently granted him a 'Z+' security cover. Nita Ambani also has an armed cover, but it is of a lower category, Y+.

Following the incident on Wednesday, security around the hospital and Antilia was increased.

The threat call, which came in at 12:57 pm, lasted about four to five minutes. As soon as the hospital authority informed the police about the call, different hospital executives continued to speak with the caller on the police's orders, allowing the police to develop a lead on the caller's location. The call was from a mobile phone to the hospital's landline, listed on its website.

On Wednesday, security personnel from the Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) involved in Ambani's security visited the DB Marg police station and took notes on the incident.

