Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Walked for half-a-km and gone': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sonia joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

    On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Pandavapura, Mandya district and walked beside her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers.

    'Walked for half-a-km and gone': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sonia joining Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday sought to downplay the participation of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that "she walked for half-a-km and gone."

    He also asserted that Congress's mass outreach programme, which is currently underway in poll-bound Karnataka, will have no impact in the state.

    Also read: Karnataka: Bengaluru likely to receive heavy rain; yellow alert in 8 districts

    Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "Naturally all party leaders will work for their own party, she (Sonia Gandhi) has walked for half-a-kilometre and gone, it's okay."

    "As far as we are concerned, we have nothing to do with it and it doesn't make any impact," he said.

    The Karnataka Chief Minister also dismissed reports that claimed the BJP was planning rallies to counter the Congress' yatra ahead of the Assembly elections, saying the rallies were planned much earlier.

    Also read: Mumbai Police detain one accused from Bihar for threatening call to Mukesh Ambani and family

    "As I had said earlier there will be six rallies, this will be part of that...we had planned it earlier, but as there was an Assembly session, we had decided to do it after Dasara," he added.

    On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Pandavapura, Mandya district and walked beside her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers.

    "We have weathered many storms and will overcome all challenges. Together we will unite India," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi as he posted a photograph of him walking with his mother, with his arm around her.

    Also read: In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing

    Another picture of the mother-son duo widely shared on social media by Congress leaders was of Rahul Gandhi bending to tie his mother’s shoelaces.

    The picture prompted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to put out a post in Hindi, which said, "There are blessings even when she breathes, no one can replace a mother as mothers are mothers."

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case - adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case

    Karnataka Bengaluru likely to receive heavy rain; yellow alert in 8 districts - adt

    Karnataka: Bengaluru likely to receive heavy rain; yellow alert in 8 districts

    Overspeeding school vehicle rams in KSRTC bus; 5 children among 9 killed in Kerala's Vadakancheri

    Overspeeding school vehicle rams in KSRTC bus; 5 children among 9 killed in Kerala's Vadakkancheri

    Mumbai Police detain one accused from Bihar for threatening call to Mukesh Ambani and family - adt

    Mumbai Police detain one accused from Bihar for threatening call to Mukesh Ambani and family

    NCW sends notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'chamchagiri' remark AJR

    NCW sends notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'chamchagiri' remark

    Recent Stories

    Arjun Kapoor ticks off bucket list; watches Chelsea's Champions League win with Malaika Arora snt

    Arjun Kapoor ticks off bucket list; watches Chelsea's Champions League win with Malaika Arora

    football uefal europea league uel 2022-23 It is not an extra motivation - Jose Mourinho ahead of breaking Sir Alex Ferguson most European match wins-ayh

    'It's not an extra motivation' - Mourinho ahead of breaking Ferguson's most European match wins

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case - adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case

    Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1 Know all details gcw

    Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1

    football europa league Omonia vs Manchester United: Will 'cheerful' Cristiano Ronaldo get another start snt

    Omonia vs Man United: Will 'cheerful' Ronaldo get another Europa League start?

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon