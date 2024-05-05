Kerala: Residents evacuated after high sea attack in Thiruvananthapuram; orange alert continues

The residents of three houses in Anchuthengu were evacuated as sea attack hit Thiruvananthapuram last night. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of the possibility of high tidal waves till May 5.

Thiruvananthapuram: The coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram experienced a sea attack due to the black sea phenomenon on Saturday( May 4). The incident happened last night near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram district. The residents of three houses were evacuated due to the sea attack.

Meanwhile, the orange alert continues on the Kerala coast following the black sea phenomenon. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services

(INCOIS) has warned of the possibility of high tidal waves till May 5. The red alert issued by the INCOIS on the coast of Kerala and South Tamil Nadu due to the black sea phenomenon was withdrawn yesterday.

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas per the authorities' instructions.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between ships can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea.

