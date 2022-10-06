Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai-Gandhinagar train suffers damage after hitting buffalo herd

    The Vande Bharat Express left Gandhinagar Capital station on time for its journey to Mumbai Central. Suddenly, three or four buffaloes came on the way of Mumbai-Gandhinagar VB, damaging the FRP nose. However, no functional parts were harmed.

    The Vande Bharat Express, which runs between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital, sustained minor damage when some buffaloes collided with it on Thursday.

    At 11:15 am, some buffaloes crossed in front of the moving train between Batwa and Maninagar stations. The engine of the Vande Bharat Express was damaged and repaired by railway personnel. The train moved quickly after the carcasses were removed (within 8 minutes) and arrived on time in Gandhinagar.

    The incident caused no injuries. The Vande Bharat Express left Gandhinagar Capital station on time for its journey to Mumbai Central.

    Since October 5, the Western Railway (WR) zone has reduced the travel time of the Vande Bharat Express train. The train from Gandhinagar will arrive 20 minutes early at Mumbai Central.

    On September 30, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the new and improved Vande Bharat Express between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central.

    According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express can travel at a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes similar to the Shatabdi Train but with better facilities.

    The new Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express offers a low-calorie millet-rich regional menu for health-conscious travellers. The customised menu for the Vande Bharat Train corresponds to the theme of the upcoming year 2023, which will be recognised globally as the International Year of Millets.

    The major systems of the Vande Bharat Express were designed and built in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India.'

    "The impact of this train, matching global standards of performance, safety, and passenger comfort while costing less than half of global prices," the Railways said.

    The train is India's first semi-highspeed train with first-rate passenger amenities.

