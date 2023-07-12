Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Take your essentials, vacate low-lying areas: Arvind Kejriwal urges people as Yamuna swells to all-time high

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting to discuss the rising water level of the Yamuna and urged people living in low-lying areas near the river to vacate their homes. The city imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC Section 144 in flood-prone areas. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked people living in low-lying areas to vacate their homes as the water level in the Yamuna rose to 207.71 metres. Kejriwal presided over an urgent meeting when the river's water level exceeded the historical high of 207.49 metres established in 1978.

    The water level surged to the anticipated level by the afternoon, contrary to the Central Water Commission's prediction that it would reach 207.72 metres by Wednesday night. It climbed quickly from 203.14 metres at 11 a.m. on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 p.m. on Monday, breaking beyond the 205.33-meter danger point 18 hours sooner than anticipated.

    The Delhi CM requested that residents of low-lying regions close to the Yamuna leave their houses since the river's water level is anticipated to increase further. Kejriwal said, "Take your necessities and flee to tents or safer areas."

    The Boat Club, Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Geeta Ghat, Vishwakarma colony, Khadda colony, Garhi Mandu, the stretch from Majnu-ka-tilla to Waziarabad, Badarpur Khadar, and DND - Pushta Mayur Vihar were among the regions in the nation's capital that were impacted by the severe rain.

    In addition, Kejriwal warned people not to go observe flood waters because of the danger posed by the water level's swift rise. Additionally, the Delhi Chief Minister gave orders to all the district magistrates in the capital to close schools if necessary and turn them into relief camps.

    In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, Kejriwal claimed that the large amount of water being released from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage was to blame for the Yamuna's rising water level. He had asked Shah to ensure that water from the barrage is released in a controlled manner.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 7:07 PM IST
