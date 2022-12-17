Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court rejects Bilkis Bano's review plea against remission of 11 gangrape convicts

    Bilkis had sought a review of the Supreme Court order asking the Gujarat government to consider remission pleas of 11 convicts in the gangrape case.

    The Supreme Court has rejected the review petition filed by Bilkis Bano against judgment allowing the application of Gujarat's 1992 policy for the remission of convicts.

    Bilkis had sought a review of the Supreme Court order challenging the remission of the sentence of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in her gangrape case. The 11 convicts were released on August 15.

    Bano contended in her writ petition against the granting of remission that the state government completely ignored the requirement of law as laid down by the Supreme Court.

    The conscience of the society had been shaken by the en masse premature release of the convicts, which resulted in several agitations across the country, the plea said while also referring to the past verdicts of the top court. 

    While stating that the en masse remissions are not permissible, the petition had claimed that such a relief (mass remission) could not be sought or granted as a matter of right without examining the case of each convict individually based on the role played by them in the crime.

    In her plea, Bilkis gave minute details of the crime. Bilkis said she and her grown-up daughters were left shell-shocked by the remissions.

    All the convicts were released prematurely when the nation celebrated its 76th Independence Day. They were garlanded and felicitated in the full public glare, and sweets were circulated. 

