'Stop the falsehood; do not weaken country's morale...' BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over 'China war' remark

    Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter to say, "Mr Rahul Gandhi how long will you continue to question the Army and make false allegations? The heroic courage of our armed forces on the border is evident even in the media, yet you continue to question that."

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday continued its tirade against former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks slamming the Narendra Modi government for "ignoring" the Chinese threat.

    Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter to say, "Mr Rahul Gandhi how long will you continue to question the Army and make false allegations? The heroic courage of our armed forces on the border is evident even in the media and yet you continue to question that."

    "You had also sought evidence about the bravery of our forces after Uri and Balakot. Stop the falsehood, and do not weaken the morale of the country. India under PM Modi is too strong to protect our country and its borders," he added.

    BJP national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya posted on social media, "Rahul Gandhi may have sold his conscience to the Chinese in return for their hospitality and donation to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The Nehru-Gandhi family has always kept their interest above the nation and mocked our Armed Forces." 

    Lashing out at the Congress leader, the BJP said Rahul is trying to spread confusion and demoralise soldiers. It is not Jawaharlal Nehru's India of 1962, the BJP said. 

    Claiming that China was preparing for war, Rahul alleged that the Indian government was trying to ignore the threat and sleeping over it. The Congress leader's remarks came while addressing the media on the sidelines of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday.

    Asserting that this is a "new India" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore asserted that if anyone raised an eye against the country, he 'would get a befitting reply'.

    Rathore said, "Rahul Gandhi feels there should be proximity with China. Now he has developed so much proximity that he knows what China will do."

    "Rahul Gandhi commented on India's security and border areas to spread confusion ('bhram') within the country and demoralise our soldiers. This is not India of his great grandfather Nehru, who lost 37,242 square km to China while sleeping," Rathore told media persons in New Delhi.

