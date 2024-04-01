Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SC questions Udhayanidhi Stalin on seeking FIRs clubbing under writ jurisdiction over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark

    In September 2013, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the minister of state Youth Welfare and Sports and an actor, drew attention for his controversial remarks about Sanatana Dharma, which he called for eradicating.

    Supreme Court questions Udhayanidhi Stalin on seeking FIRs clubbing under writ jurisdiction over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (April 1) questioned Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's approach to seeking the consolidation of multiple FIRs related to his "eradicate Sanatan dharma" statement under writ jurisdiction. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta advised him that while filing a petition under section 406 of CrPC to transfer criminal cases could be an option, invoking Article 32 of the Constitution for writ jurisdiction might not be appropriate.

    "In some cases, cognisance has been taken and summons have been issued. Judicial proceedings cannot be touched by the Supreme Court under writ jurisdiction," Justice Datta said.

    In September 2013, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the minister of state Youth Welfare and Sports and a prominent film actor, drew attention for his controversial remarks about Sanatana Dharma, which he called for eradicating.

    Son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi equated Sanatana Dharma with diseases like coronavirus, malaria, and dengue, arguing it opposes social justice and equality.

    Following this, a Chennai-based lawyer, B Jagannath, filed a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against Stalin and others for hate speech. Jagannath's petition targets not only Stalin but also other speakers at the conference, including Minister PK Sekar Babu, urging the Tamil Nadu police chief to take immediate action.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
