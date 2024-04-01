From Ramayana to 'How Prime Minister Decides': Check Kejriwal's requests for Tihar jail and possible routine

A Delhi court on Monday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 15 in the money laundering case related to the excise policy.

A Delhi court on Monday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 15 in the money laundering case related to the excise policy. Kejriwal appeared before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja following the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custody.

The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative". Representing ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju also stated that Kejriwal did not share passwords of his digital devices.

Following the court's order, Kejriwal requested permission to have a special diet, prescribed medicines, and access to books in Tihar jail. Additionally, he sought to retain a religious locket that he wears while being in judicial custody. The Delhi CM asked for access to three books namely - 'Bhagvad Geeta', 'Ramayan' & 'How Prime Ministers Decide' by Neerja Chaudhary.

The Ramayana and the Bhagavad Gita stand as two pillars of ancient Indian literature, each offering unique perspectives on life, spirituality, and morality. The Ramayana, attributed to the sage Valmiki, narrates the epic tale of Lord Rama's journey, showcasing themes of righteousness, devotion, and the triumph of good over evil. Through its rich tapestry of characters and events, the Ramayana imparts timeless lessons on duty, loyalty, and the consequences of one's actions.

The Bhagavad Gita, a dialogue between Lord Krishna and the warrior prince Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, delves into the deeper philosophical aspects of existence. In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna expounds on various paths to spiritual realization, emphasizing the importance of selfless action, devotion, and the pursuit of inner peace.

What's interesting, however, is Kejriwal's third choice of book i.e. senior journalist Neerja Chowdhury’s 'How Prime Ministers Decide'. The book offers a narrative spanning the tenures of six prime ministers, commencing with Indira Gandhi, with focus on the dynamics that shaped prime ministers' decision-making processes on critical issues of their eras. Additionally, the author delves into the personal profiles, strategies, pressures, and political dilemmas faced by former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, V.P. Singh, P.V. Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh.

Following this request, several social media users trolled Kejriwal for his choice of books.

"Keriwal asks for Ramayana, Bhagwad Geeta among the books to read in the #TiharJail as court sends him to Judicial custody in a separate #ExcisePolicy case. His supports are asking questions why he has not asked for #Quran and #Hadith to read?" asked on user on X.

Another added, "Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his desire to read three books in jail: 'How Prime Ministers Decide' written by senior journalist Neerja Chaudhary along with Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and Ramayana. Neerja Chaudhary's book are read mostly by those who want to become Prime Minister!"

A third user commented, "Why Kejriwal didn't ask for Quran? It is also Holy Book. Above all He was busy pleasing this community."

Speaking to reporters before entering court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country." AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, attended the court proceedings.

The section of Tihar Jail where Arvind Kejriwal will be placed has not yet been determined. Other Aam Aadmi Party leaders such as Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and K. Kavita are housed in separate sections.

What is the Tihar jail routine?

At Tihar Jail, a strict daily routine is followed by all prisoners. They begin their day at sunrise, having tea and bread for breakfast by 6:40 AM. Lunch is served around 11 AM. Between 12 PM and 3 PM, prisoners remain in their designated sections, after which they are allowed out.

Tea and biscuits are provided at 3:30 PM, followed by dinner at 5:30 PM. By 6:30 or 7 PM, they are confined to their cells for the night. Prisoners have access to TV from 5 AM to 11 PM, although only a limited selection of channels is available.

Following his failure to comply with nine summons from the agency, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He was subsequently placed in ED custody until March 28, a period later extended to April 1.

The agency alleges that Kejriwal acted as the intermediary between the 'south group' and other implicated individuals, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (arrested last year) and AAP official Vijay Nair.

According to the ED, the total proceeds of the purported scam surpass Rs 600 crore, with the 'south group' purportedly contributing Rs 100 crore.

The 'South Group,' as per the agency, involves Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, presently in judicial custody until April 9, accused of colluding with AAP's senior leaders regarding the now-defunct policy.

In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections."