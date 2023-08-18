SpiceJet passenger takes 'objectionable photos' of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight; DCW takes action

The DCW chief has taken significant steps in addressing an alleged case of sexual harassment onboard a SpiceJet flight. In the notice issued by DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, she sought specific details from the authorities regarding the matter, underlining the urgency of the situation.

Amidst growing concerns over safety and harassment, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken proactive measures by addressing a distressing incident involving alleged sexual harassment on a SpiceJet flight. A video circulating on Instagram has caught the attention of the DCW, prompting them to issue notices to both the Indira Gandhi International Airport Police and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The incident under scrutiny revolves around a passenger's purported involvement in covertly capturing objectionable images and videos of a flight attendant and other women during a Delhi to Mumbai flight operated by SpiceJet (flight No 157) on August 16. Reacting to this, the DCW to swiftly intervened, acknowledging the significance of addressing such matters promptly.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal shared copies of the notices while underscoring the seriousness of the incident. "In a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, a passenger secretly took videos and objectionable photos of the flight attendant and other women. A video about this is going viral on Instagram. This is a very serious matter," she said in a social media post.

The notices issued by the DCW explicitly outline the details of the alleged incident. They emphasize that the video evidence suggests that a passenger attempted to capture indecent images of a female flight attendant and another female co-passenger. Subsequently, when his mobile phone was inspected, objectionable pictures of the women on the flight were reportedly discovered.

This incident has elicited swift action from the DCW, signaling their commitment to addressing instances of harassment and ensuring a secure environment for all passengers and crew members. The issuance of notices to the relevant authorities signifies a proactive approach in dealing with such concerns and emphasizes the importance of timely intervention to uphold passenger safety and dignity.

Maliwal's notice explicitly requested a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) filed in connection with the incident, along with comprehensive information about the accused, including whether any arrests had been made by August 23. The notice underscored the gravity of the situation and pressed for a detailed action report to be provided to the Commission.

This development unfolded not long after the DGCA imposed a hefty fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India. The DGCA's decision stemmed from an incident aboard a flight from New York to New Delhi, where a Mumbai-based businessman urinated on a female passenger. The DGCA reprimanded the airline for its mishandling of the incident and suspended the Pilot in Command's license for three months.

In light of these incidents, the DCW's assertive actions stand as a testament to their dedication in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals within the aviation sector. The notices issued reflect a commitment to holding accountable those responsible for inappropriate behavior and prioritizing passengers' security and dignity.

