Bomb threat on Pune-bound Vistara flight at Delhi airport, investigation underway

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft is undergoing thorough examination within the confines of the isolation bay situated at the Delhi airport. In adherence to safety protocols, passengers and their belongings were efficiently evacuated from the plane.

Amidst heightened security concerns, a Vistara flight from Delhi to Pune faced a bomb threat on Friday, prompting immediate responses from relevant authorities. Reports indicate that the GMR call center received the alarming alert, triggering a series of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and the aircraft.

The concerned flight, identified as UK971 and originally slated for departure on August 18, 2023, experienced a delay due to obligatory security checks. A Vistara spokesperson affirmed their active collaboration with pertinent security agencies throughout the process.

In a bid to mitigate any inconveniences faced by customers, the spokesperson emphasized the airline's commitment to minimizing disruptions by extending refreshments to the affected passengers.

This alarming episode unfolded around 7:30 AM when the boarding process was already in progress. According to various reports, the bomb threat cast a cloud of uncertainty over the situation, prompting immediate responses to ensure the safety and security of all individuals involved.

In the wake of this incident, Vistara's swift and coordinated approach underscores the significance of maintaining stringent security measures while simultaneously prioritizing passenger welfare during such unforeseen circumstances.

