    'Fundamental strength of BJP is its workers': PM Modi addresses Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 18) emphasized the pivotal role of workers within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the true driving force behind the party's strength. During a recent address to Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad, PM Modi highlighted the significance of party workers, who are akin to essential party posts within the BJP.

    "The fundamental strength of the BJP is its worker, and worker is a party post (in BJP) who always remains with us," PM Modi said. He underscored the steadfast commitment and dedication of these workers, considering them an indispensable pillar of the party's success.

    PM Modi's address also carried a proactive message of collaboration and connectivity among zila panchayat members. He urged them to establish WhatsApp groups, fostering consistent communication and exchange of information. "I would want that all of you create a WhatsApp group and remain in touch with each other. Tell others what (development) is happening in your district and get to know about others too," PM Modi encouraged.

    Promoting the core values of organization, dedication, and collective responsibility, the prime minister emphasized that these values underpin the BJP's growth and progress. "We believe in organization, we believe in values, we believe in dedication, and we move forward with collective responsibility," he asserted, highlighting the cohesive spirit that drives the party's endeavors.

    In his address, PM Modi also offered strategic guidance to zila panchayat members for addressing social challenges effectively. He advised them to focus on three social issues annually, allocating four months to each. By integrating this initiative alongside their regular departmental responsibilities, PM Modi believed that collectively, they could potentially resolve 15 significant challenges within a span of five years.

    In essence, PM Modi's address showcased his recognition of the intrinsic strength derived from dedicated party workers, the importance of sustained communication, and the power of organized efforts to tackle societal issues.

