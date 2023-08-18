Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celestial marvel approaches: Zero Shadow Day to enchant Bengaluru today; here's all you need to know

    Experience the celestial wonder of Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru on August 18. Witness the sun's zenith, causing shadows to vanish in a unique astronomical phenomenon. Learn about the significance and science behind this event.

    Celestial marvel approaches: Zero Shadow Day to enchant Bengaluru today; here's all you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Bengaluru city is gearing up to witness a unique celestial event known as Zero Shadow Day on August 18. This extraordinary phenomenon, previously observed on April 25 in the same location, is typically experienced within areas situated between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

    At 12:24 pm, a timing meticulously determined by astronomer Alok Mandavgane, the city is poised to encounter a celestial moment. During this fleeting instance, the Sun will be positioned precisely overhead.

    Ivory possession case: Perumbavoor court directs actor Mohanlal to appear on Nov 3

    What is Zero Shadow Day?

    Zero Shadow Day is an exceptional celestial occurrence that takes place biannually in regions spanning from +23.5 to -23.5 degrees latitude. During this phenomenon, the sun reaches its zenith, leading to the absence of shadows cast by both objects and individuals.

    As defined by Britannica, declination refers to the angular measurement of a celestial body's distance from the celestial equator, either north or south. In contrast, as clarified by National Geographic, latitude denotes the measurement of distance north or south of the Equator. This measurement is determined by the imaginary lines, called parallels, encircling the Earth parallel to the Equator in an east-west orientation.

    What happens on a Zero Shadow Day?

    On Zero Shadow Day, the sun aligns directly overhead, causing shadows to vanish from the Earth's surface. This alignment propels the sun to its zenith in the sky, resulting in significantly shortened shadows that essentially become imperceptible.

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office Bengaluru; check details

    What to expect on this day?

    According to the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), when the sun reaches the zenith position, it refrains from casting shadows on any object. For individuals residing between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, a special alignment occurs twice a year during Uttarayan (Northern Solstice) and Dakshinayan (Southern Solstice). At precisely noon on these specific days, the sun's declination matches the observer's latitude. This results in the sun being directly overhead and casting no shadows on objects at ground level.

    Similarly, Hyderabad recently experienced its Zero Shadow Day on August 3 at 12:23 pm. During this instance, the sun was positioned directly overhead, temporarily causing shadows of vertical objects to disappear. Notably, Hyderabad had previously observed its Zero Shadow Day on May 9 earlier in the same year.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SBI report: Average income of middle-class Indians nearly tripled over the past decade

    SBI report: Average income of middle-class Indians nearly tripled over the past decade

    Ivory possession case: Perumbavoor court directs actor Mohanlal to appear on Nov 3 anr

    Ivory possession case: Perumbavoor court directs actor Mohanlal to appear on Nov 3

    Himachal rains Rs 10000 crore damage estimated due to heavy rainfall over 70 dead gcw

    Himachal rains: Rs 10,000 crore damage estimated due to heavy rainfall, over 70 dead

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office Bengaluru; check details AJR

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office Bengaluru; check details

    Kerala: Surgical clip left in teenager's stomach after surgery; Family accuses Thrissur private hospital anr

    Kerala: Surgical clip left in teenager's stomach after surgery; Family accuses Thrissur private hospital

    Recent Stories

    Indian Coffee House to Flurys: 7 nostalgic Food places in Kolkata MSW

    Indian Coffee House to Flurys: 7 nostalgic Food places in Kolkata

    SBI report: Average income of middle-class Indians nearly tripled over the past decade

    SBI report: Average income of middle-class Indians nearly tripled over the past decade

    Ivory possession case: Perumbavoor court directs actor Mohanlal to appear on Nov 3 anr

    Ivory possession case: Perumbavoor court directs actor Mohanlal to appear on Nov 3

    Malayalam film 'Jailer' REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan's period thriller worth watching? Here's what audiences say RBA

    Malayalam film 'Jailer' REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan's thriller worth watching? Here's what audiences say

    6 food items you should not store in refrigerator gcw eai

    6 food items you should not store in refrigerator

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon