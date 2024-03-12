Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Six Pakistanis arrested by Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard, and NCB in Rs 480 crore drug bust

    The seized narcotics, labeled "Produce of Pakistan," consist of 3,089 kg of cannabis, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine. Acting on intelligence gathered by a surveillance aircraft, an Indian Navy ship on a two-day mission intercepted the suspicious boat upon its entry into Indian territorial waters.

    Six Pakistanis arrested in joint operation by Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard, and NCB in Rs 480 crore drug bust AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with the Indian Navy and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), achieved a milestone by seizing a record-breaking 3,300 kg of drugs from a boat operated by suspected Pakistani crew members off the Gujarat coast. This narcotics haul, with an estimated international market value exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, marks the largest-ever drug seizure in the Indian subcontinent.

    The seized narcotics, labeled "Produce of Pakistan," consist of 3,089 kg of cannabis, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine. Acting on intelligence gathered by a surveillance aircraft, an Indian Navy ship on a two-day mission intercepted the suspicious boat upon its entry into Indian territorial waters.

    Amit Shah slams Congress, highlights Ayodhya's Ram temple triumph at Secunderabad event

    The seized boat, drugs, and crew members have been transported to Porbandar, Gujarat, as investigations unfold to ascertain more information about the suspected Pakistani crew members and trace the origin and intended destination of the narcotics. The collaborative effort of multiple law enforcement agencies aims to dismantle the drug network involved.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the law enforcement agencies for their success in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "drug-free Bharat." Shah congratulated the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police for this historic achievement, emphasizing the government's resolute commitment to combating the menace of narcotics.

    'It is unconstitutional': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin declares state will not implement CAA

    The Indian Navy, in various operations at sea, has previously seized drugs worth crores of rupees.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SC puts a pause on Karnataka HC's ruling to cancel exams for classes 5, 8, and 9 vkp

    BREAKING: SC puts a pause on Karnataka HC's ruling to cancel exams for classes 5, 8, and 9

    Why is 'What's wrong with India' trending on Elon Musk's X? Here's what netizens are posting vkp

    Why is 'What's wrong with India' trending on Elon Musk's X? Here's what netizens are posting

    Amit Shah slams Congress, highlights Ayodhya's Ram temple triumph at Secunderabad event AJR

    Amit Shah slams Congress, highlights Ayodhya's Ram temple triumph at Secunderabad event

    Will Bengaluru water crisis affect three first-leg IPL 2024 matches? KSCA gives key update snt

    Will Bengaluru water crisis affect three first-leg IPL 2024 matches? KSCA gives key update

    'My Hindu wife was being harassed': UP man on why he converted to Hinduism just before Ramzan (WATCH) anr

    'My Hindu wife was being harassed': UP man on why he converted to Hinduism just before Ramzan (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    SC puts a pause on Karnataka HC's ruling to cancel exams for classes 5, 8, and 9 vkp

    BREAKING: SC puts a pause on Karnataka HC's ruling to cancel exams for classes 5, 8, and 9

    India and Russia engage in talks to co-develop the world's most powerful Fusion reactor avv

    India and Russia engage in talks to co-develop the world's most powerful Fusion reactor

    cricket 'Top of the World': Fans applaud ICC's poster celebrating India's No.1 Test team ranking osf

    'Top of the World': Fans applaud ICC's poster celebrating India's No.1 Test team ranking

    Who was Eugene Shoemaker - only man buried on moon? rkn

    Who was Eugene Shoemaker - only man buried on moon?

    Why is 'What's wrong with India' trending on Elon Musk's X? Here's what netizens are posting vkp

    Why is 'What's wrong with India' trending on Elon Musk's X? Here's what netizens are posting

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon