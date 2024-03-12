Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amit Shah slams Congress, highlights Ayodhya's Ram temple triumph at Secunderabad event

    He criticized the Congress party for engaging in obstructionist tactics for 70 years regarding the Ram Temple, accusing them of 'atkaana, bhatkaana, latkaana' and even boycotting the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (March 12) addressed a Social Media Warriors Meet in Telangana's Secunderabad and highlighted the BJP's commitment to building a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a promise outlined in their manifesto. Shah expressed pride in fulfilling the desires of devotees across the country after 500 years, where Ramlalla now stands 'virajman' with due respect.

    Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana: All about the state's BJP president

    Shifting focus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Shah highlighted the political stability achieved in the past decade and the end of the era of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' politics.

    The Union home minister credited PM Modi for providing a corruption-free administration, contrasting it with allegations of corruption leveled against the BRS and Congress. Shah emphasized that not even an allegation of corruption amounting to 25 paise exists against PM Modi.

    Regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shah recalled the BJP's commitment to its implementation and criticized the Congress for opposing it. He underscored the constitutional promise to grant citizenship to refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, highlighting that due to appeasement and vote bank politics, Congress consistently opposed it.

    'It is unconstitutional': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin declares state will not implement CAA

    Amit Shah commended Narendra Modi for honoring Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, and others by granting them citizenship through the CAA.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 4:05 PM IST
