Former DMK minister Thoppu ND Venkatachalam resigned from the party, citing 'bitter experiences' from the last Assembly election. He has not retired from politics and is considering contesting the upcoming Perundurai by-election if people wish.

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and former DMK Erode Central District Secretary Thoppu ND Venkatachalam on Monday announced his resignation from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying that "bitter experiences" during the last Assembly election had created a situation in which he could no longer continue with the party.

Addressing reporters, Venkatachalam said reports claiming that he was retiring from politics were incorrect and clarified that he had resigned from all party positions, including primary membership. "In the last Assembly election, some bitter experiences in this constituency created a situation where I cannot continue in the DMK. Hence, I am resigning from all posts including the primary membership of the DMK," he said.

Future Plans and Party Politics

Venkatachalam also spoke about factionalism within political parties and said that while internal differences were present across political organisations, such disputes should remain within limits. "Intra-party feud exists in all parties, there is no second opinion on that. It should be within a limit. It is undeniable that in some parties it is beyond limit," he said.

Asked whether he would contest the upcoming Perundurai by-election, Venkatachalam said he had not taken any decision so far and would consider contesting if people felt that his services were required. "I have not taken any decision to contest in the by-election now. If people feel that I must contest and my service is needed, I will consider it," he said.

Venkatachalam also ruled out joining another political party for the time being, while leaving open the possibility of taking a decision at a later stage. "I have no intention of joining any party for now. I will decide later. I am not someone without a base to be sidelined, nor someone without strength to be ignored. Saying I am quitting politics is wrong information. I have no intention of joining AIADMK or BJP as of now," Venkatachalam said.

Political Context of Resignation

Venkatachalam contested the Perundurai Assembly constituency as a DMK candidate in the last election and lost by a narrow margin. His supporters had alleged that internal differences involving former Minister and DMK Erode South District Secretary S Muthusamy contributed to his defeat. Venkatachalam was later relieved of his post as Erode Central District Secretary.

The Perundurai seat fell vacant after AIADMK MLA Jayakumar resigned and joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His resignation has made Venkatachalam's decision politically significant ahead of the expected by-election.

However, the Madras High Court has extended its interim stay on notifying bypolls in five Tamil Nadu constituencies, including Perundurai, until September 8. The Election Commission has informed the court that it will not announce the bypolls until pending election petitions concerning the seats are decided. The other constituencies covered by the stay are Trichy East, Viralimalai, Ambasamudram and Karur.

Meanwhile, political activity in Tamil Nadu has intensified amid legal challenges to the 2026 Assembly election results. DMK president MK Stalin has filed an election petition challenging the victory of TVK candidate VS Babu from Kolathur, alleging irregularities in the voting process and seeking a recount. (ANI)